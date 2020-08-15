JEE Main 2020: Admit Card Expected Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Details

National Testing Agency, or NTA, will soon release the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main 2020, admit card.

Once released, candidates will be able to download their JEE Main 2020 admit card from the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the NTA official notification, JEE Main 2020 admit card will be released at jeemain.nta.nic.in 15 days prior to the JEE Main exam date. “The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains,” reads the official NTA notice.

How To Download JEE Mains Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains Admit card link.

Step 3. A new tab will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Fill in your credentials and login.

Step 5. View your JEE Mains admit card.

Step 6. Download the admit card and take its print out.

COVID-19 And JEE Main 2020

JEE Main 2020 was previously scheduled in July but NTA and the education ministry had decided to postpone the exam due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Students, concerned about their health and safety, are now demanding a further postponement of JEE Main 2020. However, no such announcement has been made yet by the NTA or the ministry.

According to the latest information, JEE Main 2020 will be conducted in September.

General Preparation Tips For JEE Main 2020 Exam

In order to stay efficient and concentrated, it is important to know your distractions and strictly ignore them. Distractions are your biggest enemy and a barrier to your preparation.

Self-evaluation is the key to overcome weakness. Making an error log will help you to figure out your strengths and weaknesses. If you know your weaknesses, you will be able to put extra efforts on them.

Keep yourself motivated. Preparing for an exam is a long-term process and requires you to be both dedicated and persistent.

Also, stay healthy in terms of physical as well as mental aspects.