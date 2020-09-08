JEE Exam: JEE Main Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the official JEE Main Exam 2020 answer key soon on the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in. For the convenience of the candidates, the JEE Main 2020 answer key and solutions for all days of the exam has been released by various coaching institutes like Resonance, Careers360, etc. Once the result is declared, candidates who meet the required JEE Main 2020 cutoff marks will be eligible to apply for admission to various engineering institutions such as-Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JEE Main official answer key will be released for BTech, BArch, BPlanning papers conducted from September 1-6.

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key; How To Check

Students can download the JEE Main answer Key 2020 following the steps below.

Step1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘JEE Main Answer Key 2020 September’ link.

Step 3. Key in your login credentials.

Step 4. Click ‘Submit’. The JEE Main 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the JEE Main 2020 answer key.

After the declaration of results, The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start JEE Main counselling. The top 2,50,000 candidates seeking admission to Indian institutes of technology will have to sit for JEE Advanced 2020.