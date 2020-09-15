JEE Exam: Complete Guidance For JEE Aspirants

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main, is conducted twice a year as a computer-based test (CBT) by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIITs) and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Students can appear in either one or both the examinations and the best of the two scores is considered for ranking. Every year, over 9 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main. The drop year is a crucial year for students preparing for JEE Main. With the goal of getting into an esteemed engineering college, several students choose to take a drop year.

If planned properly, a drop year can produce some fruitful results. In order to crack the exam with good scores, following the right JEE Main preparation tips is important. Some valuable JEE Main preparation tips from experts and toppers have been compiled here.

1. Memorise the syllabus

With almost a year in hand for preparation, the first step to strategise an effective study plan is knowing the exam pattern, and syllabus thoroughly.

JEE Main is an engineering entrance exam. The questions asked in JEE Main are objective in nature. There are a total of 75 questions asked in JEE Main. The 75 questions are equally segregated into three parts - physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Each section covers 25 questions. 4 marks are awarded for every correct answer. 1 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. All three subjects - physics, chemistry, and mathematics hold equal weightage.





Subject Branch Percent wise Coverage of Topics in JEE Main (past years) Physics Mechanics 30% Heat and Thermodynamics 7% Electrostatics and Current Electricity 17% Magnetism and Electromagnetic Induction 13% Optics and Waves 3% Modern Physics 10% Simple Harmonic Motion, Waves and Elasticity 7% Semiconductor Devices, Electromagnetic Waves and Principles of Communication 13% Chemistry Organic Chemistry 30% Inorganic Chemistry 30% Physical Chemistry 40% Mathematics Coordinate Geometry 17% Calculus 27% Algebra 27% Vector/3-D Geometry 10% Trigonometry 6% Sets and Relations, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics 13%

Topics:





Mathematics Physics Chemistry Sets, relations and functions Physics and measurements Some basic concepts of chemistry Complex numbers and quadratic equations Kinematics States of matter Matrices and determinants Laws of motion Atomic structure Permutations and combinations Work, energy and power Chemical bonding and molecular structure Mathematical induction Rotational motion Chemical thermodynamics Binomial theorem and its simple applications Gravitation Solutions Sequences and series Properties of solids and liquids Equilibrium Limit, continuity and differentiability Thermodynamics Redox reactions and electrochemistry Integral calculus Kinetic theory of gases Chemical kinetics Differential equations Oscillations and waves Surface chemistry Coordinate geometry Electrostatics Classification of elements and periodicity in properties Three dimensional geometry Current electricity General principles and process of isolation of metals Vector algebra Magnetic effects of current and magnetism Hydrogen Statistics and probability Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal, P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements, D and f block elements Trigonometry Optics, Dual nature of matter and radiation Coordination compounds , Environmental chemistry Mathematical reasoning Atoms and nuclei, Electronic devices Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry Communication systems Experimental skills Hydrocarbons, Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life, Principles related to chemistry





2. Make a weekly study plan

After knowing the syllabus and exam pattern, it’s time to make an effective study plan. Make sure to make a weekly study plan so that you will be able to achieve small goals and cover complete topics in a specific time. Candidates should note that they should start preparing for topics that have more weightage in exams. This method will help them cover more topics in less time. Also, including weekly mock tests and its analysis is a crucial part of any preparation. The mock tests will help them figure out their weak parts and strong parts simultaneously. Also, constant updation in marks will work as a motivation for students to keep working on improving their scores.

3. Implement your study plan

Implementing what you plan is a real struggle. Hence, it is essential to make a practical and easy to follow study plan. The first step to start studying is understanding the basics and topics clearly. Candidates must focus on clearing their concepts before beginning to solve the questions. While studying a topic, candidates should make a habit of making notes and underlining the important points.

In case of mathematics, candidates should study general topics first. Some of the general topics include trigonometry, coordinate geometry, differentiation and integration. These are the topics whose applications are used in other topics of mathematics.

In the case of physics, students should try to understand diagrams and read chapters carefully. Also, creating a chapter-wise formula sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter will be of big help.

For chemistry, candidates must learn chemical equations and chemical properties by heart. 50 percent of the questions in chemistry are based on equations and chemical properties. After the completion of every chapter, students should create a sheet for chemical equations and formulas to be used in solving the questions.

Students should follow NCERTs thoroughly. NCERTs are important when it comes to JEE Main preparation. More than 50 percent of questions are asked from NCERT books. Hence, do not neglect NCERT.

Students should make chapter-wise formulas and important point sheets that can work as a revision sheet during the exam.

4. Practise questions:

Solving questions is the best way to strengthen your grip on concepts and topics. As a student preparing for JEE Main, you must solve all the previous year questions of the past ten years. Solving questions will help you form a general idea of the type of questions asked in the paper. While solving questions, don’t forget to maintain an error-log and resolve your doubts instantly. This will help you to be aware about your weak points and common mistakes to avoid while taking the exam. Every student preparing for an exam has a strong subject and a weak subject. Try to solve more questions from your weak subjects. This will help you overcome your weakness. But don’t neglect your strong subject. Keep practising it as well.

While solving questions, make a habit of solving them under a certain time constraint. For instance, solve 25 questions in 50 minutes. This will help you improve your speed and manage time.

5. Revise. Revise. Revise.

All your efforts will be in vain if you don’t revise what you studied. Make a habit of revising from the very beginning of your JEE Main preparation. Additionally, during few days before the exam, it is next to impossible for students to study all the chapters from scratch. Practising revision will help you prepare for the final days of the exam. Through revision, students will be able to identify the points they missed during the first time. Include revision slots in your time table beforehand.

Exam pattern:

Paper Subjects Type of questions Mode of Examination BE/BTech.

Paper 1 Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only BArch

Paper 2 Mathematics – Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Aptitude Test – Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Drawing Test – Part III Questions to test drawing aptitude “Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet B Planning Paper 2 Mathematics – Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Aptitude Test – Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Planning Based Questions - Part III Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)





Best study material for Physics:





S. No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1 Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma Quality problems on all topics 2. Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & walker Concepts of all the topics 3. Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for Electricity & Magnetism

Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)

Optics & Modern Physics

Waves & Thermodynamics Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems 4. Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov Practicing problems 5. Understanding physics by Freedman and Young Explanation, theory of all topics 6. Problems in physics by SS Krotov Practicing problems 7. Problems and solution of physics by Shashi bhushan tiwari For practicing problems and studying detailed solutions.





Best study material for Chemistry:





S.No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1. NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII ) Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook 2. Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals 3. Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon Good explanation of topics 4. Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur Good explanation and set of quality problems 5. Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry 6. Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more 7. Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more





Best study material for Mathematics:





S.No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1. Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma Basics of every topic 2. Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney Trigonometry 3. The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney Coordinate Geometry 4. Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications Algebra 5. Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) For solving problems 6. Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Calculus 7. Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Calculus 8. Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH For explanation of topics



