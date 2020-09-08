JEE Cut Off 2020: States Accepting JEE Main Scores For B.Tech Admissions

With the limited number of seats in the NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, not all candidates get an opportunity to study in these popular and esteemed institutes. However, these are not just options. Apart from the NIT+ system, various other engineering institutes and states also offer admission into the undergraduate engineering course (B.E/B.Tech) through JEE Main scores. States like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Nagaland, and many other private universities and institutes accept JEE Main scores/ranks for admission.

Candidates should check the state-wise admission process and eligibility criteria before applying for admission as they vary from state to state. Also, it is helpful to have an idea about the previous year’s cutoff as it gives an idea about the chances of admission to candidates.

States accepting JEE Main scores for B.Tech admissions

Bihar

The state has shifted to B.E/ B.Tech admissions through JEE Main in 2019. Candidates have to apply separately for the state counselling held by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). Eligible candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of the state merit list.

Chandigarh

Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh will conduct the counselling for admission to the B.Tech course on the basis of the JEE Main rank of the candidate. No separate exam is conducted by the authorities. Eligible candidates will have to register online for admission. Seat allotment will be done after considering several factors like the number of candidates, availability of seats, quota, and others.

Delhi

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Committee, Delhi will conduct the counselling for admission into its participating institutes. All India Ranks secured by the candidates in JEE Main Paper 1 will be considered for seat allotment in the institutes for B.Tech courses. 85% seats will be reserved for the Delhi region candidates while the remaining 15% seats will be for other state candidates.

Haryana

Haryana B.Tech admissions will be conducted by the Haryana State Technical Education Society (HSTES) for admission of candidates into the B.Tech courses offered by the participating institutions. Through the admission process, 85% of seats will be offered to Haryana candidates and the remaining 15% seats to other state candidates. The counselling process will be conducted by the authorities and seats would be allotted to the eligible candidates on the basis of 10+2 Qualifying exam scores and marks secured in the JEE Main exam.

Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board is the conducting body for the counselling and seat allotment for the UG engineering courses in the state. Applications are online and the seat allotment on the basis of JEE Main ranks of the students.

Madhya Pradesh

The Directorate of Technical Education, Madhya Pradesh will conduct the MP BE admission process. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria will have to register for the admission process through the official website. Authorities will not conduct any separate entrance exam and admission will be done on the basis of marks/ranks secured by the candidate in the JEE Main exam and Class 12th marks. Counselling will be held separately for candidates applying for admission through qualifying examination scores and for candidates applying through JEE Main scores.

Maharashtra

Admissions to 15% of the seats in private colleges are open to JEE Main candidates. The counselling is common and seats are allotted on the basis of the JEE Main ranks.

Odisha

On the basis of the JEE Main ranks of the candidates, admission will be offered into the B.Tech courses offered by colleges in Odisha. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board will also conduct special OJEE for admission into the B.Tech course for all Government and Private Engineering Colleges of Odisha. The exam is conducted if seats are left vacant after the first phase of counselling. Candidates who have not been able to appear in JEE Main due to any reasons will only be allowed to appear for this exam.

Punjab

Admissions into the undergraduate engineering courses offered by colleges of Punjab will be done on the basis of class 12 score or JEE Main score. Preference will be given to the candidates with JEE Main scores and if any seats are left vacant will be offered to candidates on the basis of Class 12th marks. The counselling process will be conducted by I.K. Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar.

Rajasthan

Centre For Electronic Governance, Jaipur conducts the Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) for admissions to B.Tech and B.E programmes in the state. Applications are online and on the basis of JEE Main scores as well as class 12 marks. However, preference is given to JEE Main qualified candidates.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand B.Tech admission process will be conducted by Uttarakhand Technical University. The University will consider JEE Main scores for allotment of seats to the candidates. To participate in the admission process, eligible candidates will have to fill the application form which is available in the online mode. During this process only, candidates will have to submit their preferences for courses and colleges. Seat allotment will be done on the basis of preference provided by the candidates. Several other factors such as the category, rank in JEE Main exam, and others are considered during the seat allotment process.

West Bengal

The WBJEE board allows admissions to 15 % of the seats in private colleges on the basis of JEE Main scores. Candidates have to apply for the same with the regular WBJEE counselling and enter their JEE Main scores.

Apart from the states, many deemed to be universities like TIET, SRM University, Amrita, SASTRA University, IPU etc also consider JEE Main scores/ranks for admissions.