JEE, BITSAT, VITEEE: Last Minute Tips To Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exams

JEE, BITSAT, VITEEE: The central and state boards have conducted their board exams for 2022 and started announcing the results. Students who want to pursue engineering can now concentrate on preparing for entrance tests for BTech programmes such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE), Birla Institute of Technology and Science admission test (BITSAT), and others. With the right approach and planning, candidates can ace the engineering entrance exams.

JEE, BITSAT, VITEEE: Engineering Entrance Exam Dates

Name of exam Exam Date JEE Main June 20 to 29 (phase 1) BITSAT July 2 to 9 (phase 1) VITEEE June 30 to July 6





Last minute tips to prepare for JEE, BITSAT and VITEEE:

1. Collate Topics that are common under syllabus for JEE Main, BITSAT and VITEEE

The first step is to look at the syllabus and segregate the common topics that will come in all exams. So, preparation can be clubbed for all the exams at one go. Some of the common topics in the JEE, BITSAT and VITEEE syllabus are-

Maths Physics Chemistry Matrices and Determinants Laws of Motion & Work, Energy and Power Atomic Structure Trigonometry Heat and Thermodynamics Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium and Chemical Kinetics Coordinate Geometry Properties of Matter s, p, d and f – Block Elements Differential Calculus Electrostatics

Integral Calculus Current Electricity, Magnetic Effect of Current, Electromagnetic Induction Electrochemistry Probability Optics Organic Chemistry and Hydrocarbons Statistics Radiation and Atomic Physics. Nuclear Physics Organic Compounds with Functional Groups Containing Oxygen and Nitrogen





In addition, BITSAT and VITEEE papers will have English and logical reasoning sections. Preparation for these sections is in addition to the subject syllabus.

VITEEE English syllabus focusses on-

1. Data Interpretation

2. Data Sufficiency

3. Syllogism

4. Number series, Coding and Decoding

5. Clocks, Calendars and Directions

BITSAT Syllabus for English and Logical Reasoning-

English Syllabus Logical Reasoning Syllabus Grammar Logical Reasoning Vocabulary Verbal Reasoning Reading Comprehension Nonverbal Reasoning Composition -





2. Refer to NCERT text books to cement the foundation

While high weightage topics in JEE Main, BITSAT and VITEEE will be mostly common considering that syllabus for the exams have many common topics. NCERT text books are basically recommended to cement the conceptual knowledge before picking up other books. Practice books like R.D Sharma and R S Agarwal can be used for Maths practice. Similarly, H C Verma is recommended for Physics.

3. Practice using mock test series

While JEE Main question papers from past years and mock test are available officially, the same for BITSAT and VITEEE are not available officially. Candidates however can use the JEE papers for practice purposes. In addition, test series and mock tests are available on the net. Aspirants can practice further in case they feel the need for the same.

4. Important Formulae and Short Notes

The last-minute tips to prepare for JEE Main, BITSAT and VITEEE will be incomplete without planning for understanding important formulae and creating short notes for quick revision. It is highly impossible to read through the entire text books just a few days before the exam. Here is where short notes are useful. These should contain important formulae and synopsis of the chapters with key points to remember

5. Breaks, Relaxation techniques and health tips

One of the important aspects that should be incorporated in any preparation plan is equal importance to self. Good health comes with much required breaks in between intense studying cycles as well as good eating habits and adequate sleep.

