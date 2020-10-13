JEE Advanced 2020: Those Who Missed Due To COVID-19 Can Appear In 2021

JEE Advanced 2020: The Joint Admission Board of the Indian Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has announced that candidates who missed this year's admission test, JEE Advanced 2020, due to COVID-19 will be allowed to appear for it in 2021 without having to qualify JEE Main 2021. Unless the "extra" chance is being given only to candidates who were COVID-positive, this decision will affect 10,000 candidates. 1,60,838 had registered for JEE Advanced 2020 and 1,50,838 appeared, accounting to the organising institute, IIT Delhi.

JEE Advanced, conducted for admission to the 23 IITs was held on September 27. Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates in the JEE Main are eligible to write this exam and this year, the number of registrations for JEE Advanced was just 1.6 lakh, a sharp drop from 2019's record of around 2.24 lakh registrations.

"To address the concerns of the affected candidates, while avoiding prejudice to other candidates, it has been decided to allow all the candidates, who had successfully registered to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in the exam, to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2021, as a one-time measure...the IIT Council has considered relaxation of the eligibility criteria and decided to permit an extra attempt for those candidates who were unable to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020 on account of being Covid-19 positive," a JAB statement said.

It further added: "To ensure equal opportunity to all, the JAB has also decided that these candidates will not have to qualify JEE (Main) 2021 and will be allowed to directly appear in JEE (Advanced) 2021 on the basis of their successful registration to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020. This relaxation of existing eligibility criteria will be in addition to proportionate relaxation of age bar."