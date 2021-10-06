JEE Advanced Students’ Response Sheets Out; Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced 2021 response sheets out

The candidates’ response sheets of the JEE Advanced 2021 have been released. Students can now access their response sheets of the JEE Advanced 2021 papers on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. IIT JEE advanced was held on October 3 for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and other institutes. To access the JEE Advanced candidate's response sheet, students will have to insert their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth in the DD-MM-YYYY format and mobile phone numbers.

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has already released the question papers of the JEE Advanced examination.

JEE Advanced Response Sheet: How To Download

Go to the official website - jeeadv.ac.in Click on the designated JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet link On the next window insert the JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth in the DD-MM-YYYY format and mobile phone number in the spaces provided Submit and access the JEE Advanced response sheet

JEE Advanced Response Sheet: Direct Link

The administering body has also provided the students who have forgotten the JEE Advanced registration number with a link to retrieve it. To retrieve the forgotten JEE Advanced registration number, applicants will have to submit their JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth in the DD-MM-YYYY format.

The provisional JEE Advanced answer keys will be released on October 10. Candidates can submit objections against the JEE Advanced answer key between October 10 and 11. After considering the objections raised by the students on the answer key, the JEE Advanced final answer key will be published on October 15.