JEE Advanced 2020 Results On October 5

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will release the JEE Advanced results on October 5. The JEE Advanced result 2020 date has been mentioned in the JoSSA 2020 online counselling schedule as the exam’s official website. As many as 1,60,831 candidates have registered for the admission test to the IITs. However, as per official report on attendance, 96 per cent students have attended the admission test held on September 27. In paper 1 from 9 am to 12 noon, as many as 1,51,311 candidates appeared and in the second paper between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, 1,50,900 candidates took the online test of JEE Advanced. Candidates taking the test can access their JEE Advanced results on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in -- by using their application numbers.

Read More

IIT Delhi, the administering body of JEE Advanced, has already uploaded the questions papers in the official website. The official JEE Advanced answer key 2020 will be released soon. After the declaration of JEE Advanced result 2020 on October 5, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the counselling and seat allotment processes. The centralised online admission process -- JoSAA counselling -- will admit qualified JEE Advanced 2020 candidates to the IITs. The result of JoSAA counselling and seat allotment of JEE Advanced 2020 will also be declared online on the official website.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Advanced 2020 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the JEE Advanced result 2020 link

Insert the required credentials

Submit and download the JEE Advanced result

Candidates must secure at least 75 per cent marks in aggregate in Class 12 or equivalent exams. There also exists some relaxations to candidates belonging to reserved categories. However, qualifying the JEE Advanced 2020 and participating in the joint seat allocation process will not guarantee a candidate to get admission into the IITs. The admission will depend on the availability of seats during each round of seat allocation.