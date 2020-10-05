Image credit: IIT Delhi JEE Advanced Result: Kanishka Mittal National Topper Among Females

Kanishka Mittal, who wrote JEE Advanced 2020 from IIT Roorkee zone, is the national topper among females, an IIT Delhi official told PTI. Pune boy Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced. The second and third rank have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively. IIT Delhi conducted the JEE Advanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country.

The JEE Advanced 2020 result is now available at jeeadv.ac.in. according to an official statement, out of the total 1,50,838 candidates who appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2020, 43,204 have qualified. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are female and 36,497 are male.

JEE Advanced Result Highlights