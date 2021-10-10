JEE Advanced Result Soon; Check Details On AAT 2021

JEE Advanced AAT 2021 registration to begin from October 15

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will release the JEE Advanced 2021 result On October 15. Students who meet the JEE Advanced cut-off will be eligible to apply for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Online registration for AAT 2021 will begin from October 15 (10 am) on the official JEE Advanced website- jeeadv.ac.in. AAT 2021 will be conducted on October 18 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Students who qualify the JEE Advanced 2021 can apply for AAT 2021 till October 16 (5 pm). AAT 2021 results will be declared on October 22. The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2021 will decide the cut-off marks for passing AAT. Results of AAT will be declared on the JEE Advanced 2021 online portal.

IIT Kharagpur will not issue any special admit card for AAT 2021, students will carry the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center. AAT will be conducted at all 23 IITs within a duration of three hours.

Students appearing for the AAT 2021 will be required to bring their own drawing and colouring material to the exam hall.

As per the information brochure shared by the IIT Kharagpur, “There is no separate ranking in the AAT. There is no separate cut-off for students of any category. Allotment of seat will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2021 and B Arch The programme will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT. “

After qualifying AAT 2021, students will secure admission to B. Arch. programme offered at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee.