JEE Advanced Result: "Offline Classes Challenging But Better Than Online," Says PwD Topper Ojas Maheshwari

Image credit: Special Arrangement Meet JEE Advanced 2022 PwD topper Ojas Maheshwari

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Andheri boy Ojas Maheshwari topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) exam this year in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category, his All India Rank is 26. Mr Maheshwari lost his hearing when he was just 6-7-years-old, but his hard work and constant support of the family helped him to achieve success. "My parents never made me feel that I am physically disabled, constant motivation acts as a support system and methodological preparation helped me to achieve success in competitive exams," the PwD topper said.

Apart from JEE Advanced 2022, Mr Maheshwari also secured rank 1 in PwD category both in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY 2022). His All India Rank in JEE Main is AIR 97 and KVPY- AIR 17.

During COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Maheshwari was well habituated with the online classes, but to follow the offline classes post-pandemic seemed to be a bit challenging for him. According to the topper, "I faced problems to follow the offline classes initially as the teachers with masks could not allow me for lip-reading. But after the uplifting of mandatory mask rules, the offline classes were more productive than online, and the teachers and classmates always helped me in clearing my doubts." Also Read | Meet All India Girl Topper Tanishka Kabra

Regarding his preparation strategy, Mr Maheshwari said that he followed the study materials provided by his Hyderabad-based coaching institute, attempted mock tests and practiced the previous year papers. "I attempted mock tests daily two months before the exam and solved the previous year papers, sample papers. Apart from it, I followed the market available reference books and also competitive exams related contents available online," said the PwD topper. READ MORE | JEE Advanced 2022 Pass Percentage Dips To 26.17 Per Cent

For the aspirants preparing for JEE Main, Advanced 2022, Mr Maheshwari's suggestions are- "Dedicated study, methodological preparation, good mentor and peer group is the key for success in any competitive exam."

Mr Maheshwari will now pursue Computer Science Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay). "I have no plan for the future at present, but want to keep Computer Science in my career ahead," he said.

Mr Maheshwari's mother is a great inspiration for the topper. Puja Maheshari, an Olympiad teacher by profession, helped the teenager to get attracted to Science subjects. "We used to play with puzzles, number games and solving critical science problems. These helped me to grow interest in Science subjects, and today the credit for my achievement went to my mother," he said.

The 18-year-old loves to play football and socialise. His role models are Sundar Pichai and APJ Abdul Kalam.