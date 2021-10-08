JEE Advanced Result: IIST Begins Registration For BTech, Dual Degree Admission

Image credit: Shutterstock IIST admission 2021 UG: Registration begins

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) Thiruvananthapuram has started registrations for BTech and dual degree admission for the 2021-22 academic session. Those who want to study BTech in Aerospace Engineering or Electronics and Communication Engineering (Avionics), or BTech and Master of Science/MTech at the institute can apply at iist.ac.in.

To join these programmes, candidates must appear in JEE Advanced 2021 and satisfy other eligibility criteria.

IIST dual degree is a 5-year or 10 semester programme. On successful completion, the students are awarded a BTech degree in Engineering Physics and a Master of Science or MTech in one of these streams:

Master of Science in Astronomy and Astrophysics

Master of Science in Solid State Physics

MTech in Earth System Science

MTech in Optical Engineering

“Students will be allotted their postgraduate streams at the end of the sixth semester based on their preference and academic performance up to the sixth semester. The seat matrix specifying minimum and/ or maximum for each of the streams will be notified to the students during the sixth semester,” the institute said.

There is no option for students who join the dual degree programme to exit with a BTech degree, it added.

Sixty seats each are available for the two BTech programmes and the intake capacity of the dual degree programme is 20. These seats are in addition to seats reserved for the EWS category.