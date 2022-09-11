JEE Advanced Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Websites To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2022: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result today, September 11. The candidates can check and download the JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard through the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates will need their JEE Advanced registration number and date of birth to download the scorecard. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

After the JEE Advanced 2022 result is declared, candidates now have to go ahead with the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will begin on September 12. The JoSAA counselling will take place in six rounds for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and applicants can confirm their allotment results by selecting the freeze, float, or slide options.

JEE Advanced 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in On the Homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2022 result link. On the page that appears enter the JEE Advanced registration number and date of birth. And then click on submit. Download and take a printout of the JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard for further reference.

The JEE Advanced 2022 examination was held on August 28, 2022, for a duration of six hours. The exam was held in two shifts- shift one was from 9 am and shift two from 2.30 pm. Around 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance exam.