  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live: IIT Bombay To Announce Result Tomorrow At Jeeadv.ac.in; Cut-Off, Topper List
Live

JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live: IIT Bombay To Announce Result Tomorrow At Jeeadv.ac.in; Cut-Off, Topper List

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live: As per the schedule, JEE Advanced 2022 result will be announced at 10 am, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 10, 2022 3:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2022 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow
JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Last Year's Cut-Off, Percentage Marks
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today, Know How To Challenge
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 Live: Provisional Answer Key Out At Jeeadv.ac.in; Candidate Portal, Cut-Off
IIT Madras Alumni Create Website, Hold Interactive Sessions To Facilitate Aspirants Choose Right Branch, IITs
JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live: IIT Bombay To Announce Result Tomorrow At Jeeadv.ac.in; Cut-Off, Topper List
Download JEE Advanced 2022 result at jeeadv.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11. As per the schedule, JEE Advanced 2022 result will be announced at 10 am, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the result, JEE Advanced 2022 merit list will also be announced. ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with branch preferencesUse Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

The candidates can also check the JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key using log-in credentials- application number, password. As many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 which was conducted on August 28.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in
  2. Click on JEE Advanced 2022 result link
  3. Insert login credentials- JEE Advanced registration number and date of birth
  4. Click on submit
  5. Download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

The qualified candidates in JEE Advanced 2022 can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will be held on September 12. The candidates can confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float and slide options.

Live updates

JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live: Pass Percentage, Cut-Off, Merit List, Rank Card, JoSAA Counselling Processs, Websites, Direct Link At Jeeadv.ac.in

03:37 PM IST
Sept. 10, 2022

How To Download JEE Advanced 2022 Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in
  2. Click on JEE Advanced 2022 result link
  3. Insert login credentials- JEE Advanced registration number and date of birth
  4. Click on submit
  5. Download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard, take a print out for further reference. 


03:34 PM IST
Sept. 10, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022: Final Answer Key

The JEE Advanced final answer key will be declared along with the JEE Advanced 2022 result on September 11.

03:28 PM IST
Sept. 10, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022: Students Appear For the Exam

Over One lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 examination. 

03:23 PM IST
Sept. 10, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022: Credentials Required To Check Result

The candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to check the JEE Advanced 2022 result.

03:18 PM IST
Sept. 10, 2022

JEE Advanced Result Time

The JEE Advanced 2022 result is expected to be announced at 10 am tomorrow, September 11.

03:11 PM IST
Sept. 10, 2022

JEE Advanced Result 2022 Tomorrow

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result on September 11. The candidates can download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced result JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Guwahati, Coursera Launch Three New PG Certificate Programmes
IIT Guwahati, Coursera Launch Three New PG Certificate Programmes
Punjab Government Nod To Implement Pay Panel Recommendations For University, College Teachers
Punjab Government Nod To Implement Pay Panel Recommendations For University, College Teachers
NBE FMGE 2022 December Session Registration Begins; Details Here
NBE FMGE 2022 December Session Registration Begins; Details Here
Tamil Nadu TNEA 2022 Counselling Process Begins Today; Check Important Details
Tamil Nadu TNEA 2022 Counselling Process Begins Today; Check Important Details
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Advisory For Candidates To Change Nationality; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Advisory For Candidates To Change Nationality; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................