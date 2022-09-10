Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JEE Advanced 2022 result at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11. As per the schedule, JEE Advanced 2022 result will be announced at 10 am, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the result, JEE Advanced 2022 merit list will also be announced. ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage

The candidates can also check the JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key using log-in credentials- application number, password. As many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 which was conducted on August 28.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced 2022 result link Insert login credentials- JEE Advanced registration number and date of birth Click on submit Download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

The qualified candidates in JEE Advanced 2022 can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will be held on September 12. The candidates can confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float and slide options.