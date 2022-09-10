JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live: IIT Bombay To Announce Result Tomorrow At Jeeadv.ac.in; Cut-Off, Topper List
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live: As per the schedule, JEE Advanced 2022 result will be announced at 10 am, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11. As per the schedule, JEE Advanced 2022 result will be announced at 10 am, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the result, JEE Advanced 2022 merit list will also be announced. ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with branch preferences. Use Now
Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
The candidates can also check the JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key using log-in credentials- application number, password. As many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 which was conducted on August 28.
JEE Advanced Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on JEE Advanced 2022 result link
- Insert login credentials- JEE Advanced registration number and date of birth
- Click on submit
- Download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.
The qualified candidates in JEE Advanced 2022 can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will be held on September 12. The candidates can confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float and slide options.
Live updates
JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live: Pass Percentage, Cut-Off, Merit List, Rank Card, JoSAA Counselling Processs, Websites, Direct Link At Jeeadv.ac.in
How To Download JEE Advanced 2022 Scorecard
- Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on JEE Advanced 2022 result link
- Insert login credentials- JEE Advanced registration number and date of birth
- Click on submit
- Download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.
JEE Advanced 2022: Final Answer Key
The JEE Advanced final answer key will be declared along with the JEE Advanced 2022 result on September 11.
JEE Advanced 2022: Students Appear For the Exam
Over One lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 examination.
JEE Advanced 2022: Credentials Required To Check Result
The candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to check the JEE Advanced 2022 result.
JEE Advanced Result Time
The JEE Advanced 2022 result is expected to be announced at 10 am tomorrow, September 11.
JEE Advanced Result 2022 Tomorrow
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result on September 11. The candidates can download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in.