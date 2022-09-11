JEE Advanced Result 2022: Cut-Off Marks Dropped For All Categories; Details Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Result, Cut-offs

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 result and cut-off marks today, September 11. This year, the JEE Advanced cut-off has dropped in comparison to the previous year's cut-off for all the categories. As per the JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off marks, the candidates who have secured 55 marks in aggregate have qualified the exam. While last year, the aggregate score to qualify the JEE Advanced examination was 63 marks. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

According to the reports, the difficulty level of JEE Advanced question paper has gone up significantly which results in a dip in cut-off marks. About 35 per cent drop in the JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off marks has been noticed as compared to the cut-off marks in 2015. The minimum percentage marks to get shortlisted in the JEE Advanced 2022 rank list has also dropped in comparison to last year's percentage marks. In JEE Advanced 2021, the aggregate percentage marks required to qualify the exam for Common rank list (CRL) was 17.50 per cent which has dropped to 15.28 per cent this year.

JEE Advanced Result 2022 Cut-Off Marks (Category-Wise): 2022 Vs 2021