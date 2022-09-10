  • Home
JEE Advanced Result 2022: Check Previous Year's Topper List

Check here the JEE Advanced toppers of last year and the marks secured by them.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 10, 2022 7:56 pm IST

The JEE Advanced 2021 examination was topped by Mridul Agarwal.
JEE Advanced Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2022 on Sunday, September 11 at 10 am. Along with the result, JEE Advanced 2022's toppers list will also be released on the official website. The candidates can check and download the JEE Advanced scorecard and toppers list at - jeeadv.ac.in. However, candidates waiting for the result that will be published tomorrow may also want to know the toppers of last year and the marks secured by them, for this one can check the detailed toppers list of 2021 mentioned below.

The JEE Advanced 2021 examination was topped by Mridul Agarwal who secured 348 marks out of 360 marks in the exam. The second and third position was grabbed by Dhanjay Raman and Anant Lunia respectively. However, Delhi student Kavya Chopra was the topper among women in the exam and she scored 286 out of 360 marks.

JEE Advanced Result: Last Year Toppers List

  1. Mridul Agarwal
  2. Dhananjay Raman
  3. Anant Lunia
  4. Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy
  5. Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy
  6. Soni Naman Nirmal
  7. Kartik Sreekumar Nair
  8. Chaitnya Agarwal
  9. Arnav Aditya Singh
  10. Modulla Hrushikesh Reddy

Last year, the total number of students who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2021 examination was 1,41,699 out of which 41,862 qualified for the exam.

JEE Advanced 2022
