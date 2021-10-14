JEE Advanced Result 2021: Difference Between JoSAA, CSAB Counselling

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced result 2021: Know about JoSAA and CSAB counselling (representational)

JEE Advanced result 2021 will be announced tomorrow, October 15. After JEE Advanced result, the The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will conduct counselling for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutions. While JoSAA is responsible for conducting counselling for IIT admission and for the NIT+ system (NIT, IIIT, etc), CSAB conducts counselling only for the NIT+ system.

Seat allocation process through JoSAA would involve six normal rounds. After this, the CSAB will conduct two special vacant seats filling rounds for the NIT+ system.

“Based on the rank of JEE (main), admissions will also be made to the first year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs on supernumerary seats in NITs for Union Territories, and in some AICTE approved Institutes for North East and Union Territories (NEUT) through this centralized seat allocation procedure,” reads a statement on the CSAB website.

For more details regarding the seat allocation process for NIT+ System through special rounds, candidates can visit the CSAB-2021 portal, csab.nic.in. The official website for JoSAA counselling is josaa.nic.in.

Due to the ongoing Covid situation in the country, like last year, JoSAA and CSAB will conduct online counselling this year as well.

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur will conduct the special round counselling or CSAB counselling 2021 for admission to 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 GFTIs.

JoSAA counselling 2021 registration will begin tomorrow, after JEE Advanced result.