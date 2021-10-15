  • Home
JEE Advanced Result 2021 Live Updates: IIT Kharagpur To Declare Results Today

JEE Advanced result 2021 live: The results will be available at 10 am on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Students can check their results using JEE Advanced roll number and/or other details.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 15, 2021 7:15 am IST

Jeeadv.ac.in result 2021 today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Adv result live updates: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will release results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) today, October 15. The results will be available at 10 am on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Students can check their results using JEE Advanced roll number and/or other details. Along with JEE Advanced result, IIT Kharagpur will also publish the list of all India toppers and some other information. The IIT entrance exam was conducted on October 3 at test centres across the country.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with specialization preferences JEE Advanced College Predictor

Latest: Know your Admission Chances in NITs/IIITs with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 

After JEE Advanced results, JoSAA counselling registration for admission to IITs, NITs and other government-funded technical institutes will begin at josaa.nic.in.

Follow JEE Advanced result 2021 live updates here.

07:15 AM IST
Oct. 15, 2021

JEE Advanced Result: About JoSAA Counselling 2021

After JEE Advanced result, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority 2021 (JoSAA 2021) will begin registrations for the counselling process for admission to IITs, NITs, and other government-funded institutions. The official website is josaa.nic.in. Registration will begin at 10 am. josaa 2021, result of jee advanced 2021, jee advanced 2021 result date and time, jee advanced 2021 news, jee advanced topper 2021, jee advanced 2020 result, jee advance, jee advanced cut off 2021, jeeadv.ac.in 2021, jee advanced result 2021 topper, josaa counselling 2021



07:11 AM IST
Oct. 15, 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 Final Answer Key Along With Result

Along with JEE Advanced 2021 result, the authorities will also release the final answer key. The result has been prepared using the final answer key and candidates are not allowed to raise objections to the final answer key. jee advanced result, jee advanced 2021, jee advanced result 2021, jee advanced 2021 result date, jee advanced result time, jee advanced result 2021 time, josaa, jee advanced results, iit, jee advanced 2021 result, neet result 2021, jee advanced · 2021, josaa 2021, jee advanced 2020 result, jee advanced 2021 news, jee advance, jee advanced topper 2021, neet 2021 result date, jeeadv.ac.in 2021JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key along with results

07:06 AM IST
Oct. 15, 2021

JEE Advanced Result 2021 Time

Though not mentioned by IIT Kharagpur, as per the JoSAA counselling 2021 schedule, JEE Advanced result time is 10 am. Candidates are advised to be ready with their roll numbers and other details to check JEE Advanced result. 

07:04 AM IST
Oct. 15, 2021

IIT JEE Advanced Result 2021 Date And Time

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will declare Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 result today, October 15, at jeeadv.ac.in. 

