Image credit: Shutterstock Jeeadv.ac.in result 2021 today (representational)

JEE Adv result live updates: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will release results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) today, October 15. The results will be available at 10 am on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Students can check their results using JEE Advanced roll number and/or other details. Along with JEE Advanced result, IIT Kharagpur will also publish the list of all India toppers and some other information. The IIT entrance exam was conducted on October 3 at test centres across the country.

After JEE Advanced results, JoSAA counselling registration for admission to IITs, NITs and other government-funded technical institutes will begin at josaa.nic.in.

