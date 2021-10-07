JEE Advanced Result 2021 Date And Counselling Schedule. Check Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Check JEE Advanced result 2021 date and counselling schedule

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will soon release the JEE Advanced result 2021 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced result date is October 15. IIT Kharagpur will release the final JEE Advanced 2021 answer keys and JEE Advanced result 2021 on the same day. However, the time of its release has not been announced so far. Those who have appeared in the examination can use their JEE Advanced application number and password to check JEE Advanced result 2021.

The JEE Advanced result 2021 is released as a scorecard having details of candidates’ subject-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics along with the total score in both Paper I and Paper II, rank in Common Rank List (CRL), category and candidates details as released on JEE Advanced result date 2021.

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How To Download

Students must login with their application number and password to check their JEE Advanced result 2021. Follow the steps mentioned below:

Open the IIT JEE Advanced 2021 website- jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the JEE Advanced Result 2021

Login with JEE Advanced application number and password

JEE Advanced 2021 result will appear on screen

Download the JEE Advanced score card and take a print out for future reference

How Is JEE Advanced Result 2021 Calculated

JEE Advanced result 2021 will be calculated using this method: