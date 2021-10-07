  • Home
JEE Advanced Result 2021 Date: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will soon release the JEE Advanced result 2021 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Result 2021 Date And Counselling Schedule. Check Here
Check JEE Advanced result 2021 date and counselling schedule
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will soon release the JEE Advanced result 2021 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced result date is October 15. IIT Kharagpur will release the final JEE Advanced 2021 answer keys and JEE Advanced result 2021 on the same day. However, the time of its release has not been announced so far. Those who have appeared in the examination can use their JEE Advanced application number and password to check JEE Advanced result 2021.

The JEE Advanced result 2021 is released as a scorecard having details of candidates’ subject-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics along with the total score in both Paper I and Paper II, rank in Common Rank List (CRL), category and candidates details as released on JEE Advanced result date 2021.

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How To Download

Students must login with their application number and password to check their JEE Advanced result 2021. Follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Open the IIT JEE Advanced 2021 website- jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click on the JEE Advanced Result 2021
  • Login with JEE Advanced application number and password
  • JEE Advanced 2021 result will appear on screen
  • Download the JEE Advanced score card and take a print out for future reference

How Is JEE Advanced Result 2021 Calculated

JEE Advanced result 2021 will be calculated using this method:

  • Marks obtained by a candidate in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Paper 1 and Paper 2 are summed up individually for each subject.
  • Aggregate marks/ score of candidates in JEE Advanced 2021 are calculated by adding the marks obtained by candidates in all the three subjects.
  • To be considered for inclusion in the common rank list (CRL), candidates must have appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2021.
