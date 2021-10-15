IIT Kharagpur Announces JEE Advanced Result

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT JEE Advanced result declared at jeeadv.ac.in (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, has announced the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. The entrance test for admission in the country's top engineering colleges, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) was conducted 12 days ago, on October 3. The result can be accessed at jeeadv.ac.in.

Originally scheduled for July 3, the exam was postponed in May due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in July announced the revised date.

Earlier, a candidate needed to score a minimum of 75 per cent (65 per cent for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates) in their Class 12 board exam to qualify for counselling. However, owing to the pandemic, this criterion was waived as school boards had to cancel exams and declare results based on alternative assessment methods this year.

Students, who were eligible for JEE Advanced last year but missed the chance due to COVID-19 were allowed to take the exam this year, without having to clear the JEE Main exam.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates who clear the JEE Main exam are allowed to appear in the JEE Advanced exam. These candidates are in addition to foreign candidates, who can take the exam directly, if they meet other eligibility conditions.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the exam was not conducted in foreign countries. Foreign nationals were allowed to appear from exam centres in India.

JEE Advanced qualified candidates can participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admission to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other government-funded technical institutions.