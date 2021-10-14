JEE Advanced Result 2021: About Tie Breaking Policy, Same Rank Rule

JEE Adavnaced 2021: Result will be released tomorrow on jeeadv.ac.in

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2021 result will be declared tomorrow, October 15 (10 am). Indian Institute of Kharagpur, the organising body of JEE Advanced, has released a tie-breaking policy in case of two or more students getting the same aggregate marks.

JEE Advanced 2021- Tie-Breaking Policy

In case, two or more students score the same aggregate marks, then the following tie-break policy will be used for awarding rank:

Students having higher positive marks will be given higher ranks and if the tie still persists then,

Higher marks in mathematics, followed by

Higher marks in physics

If there is a tie even after these criteria then students will be assigned the same rank

Students who qualify JEE Advanced by scoring the set cut-off marks will have to register for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2021 to get admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JEE Advanced Result 2021: Same Rank Rule, Supernumerary Seats

JoSAA will conduct counselling for both JEE Mains 2021 and JEE Advanced 2021 and the seat allocating body has devised a 'same rank rule' which will be applicable in situations where two or more students secure the same rank and seats are limited. JoSAA will grant admission to exceeding students by creating a requisite number of supernumerary seats for the particular course.

IIT Kharagpur will host the result on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Students who appeared for the IIT entrance test can access the JEE Advanced 2021 result using their application number, date of birth and password.