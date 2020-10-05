  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced Result 2020: Pune Boy Chirag Falor Tops IIT Entrance Exam

JEE Advanced Result 2020: Pune Boy Chirag Falor Tops IIT Entrance Exam

JEE Advanced Result 2020: The result of the IIT admission test -- JEE Advanced 2020 -- is now available at jeeadv.ac.in. Chirag Falor, writing the engineering entrance exam from the IIT Bombay zone, is the JEE Advanced 2020 topper. Mr Falor scored 352 marks out of 396 marks.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 5, 2020 11:27 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: IIT Delhi Declares Result, Check JEE Cut Off Marks, Pass Percentage
JEE Advanced Result: Kanishka Mittal National Topper Among Females
JEE Advanced Final Answer Key, Result Out; Direct Links Here
JEE Advanced 2020 Results Out; How To Register For JoSAA Counselling
JEE Advanced 2020 Result Released; Here’s Direct Link
JEE Advanced Result 2020: JoSSA Counselling And Seat Allotment
JEE Advanced Result 2020: Pune Boy Chirag Falor Tops IIT Entrance Exam
Chirag Falor Tops JEE Advanced Result 2020
Image credit: IIT Delhi

JEE Advanced Result: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced JEE Advanced 2020 result at jeeadv.ac.in. Chirag Falor, writing the engineering entrance exam from the IIT Bombay zone, is the JEE Advanced 2020 topper. Mr Falor scored 352 marks out of 396 marks. Among women candidates, Kanishka Mittal (AIR 17) is the topper. Ms. Mittal, who obtained 315 marks out of 396 marks, wrote the exam from the IIT Roorkee zone.

WhatsApp%20Image%202020-10-05%20at%2011

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

According to official information, as many as 1,50,838 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2020. Out of the total candidates, 43,204 have qualified JEE Advanced 2020. On January 24, Chirag Falor received the prestigious Bal Puraskar award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | JEE Main Is The Toughest Exam Ever: Pune Boy Who Got Admission To MIT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24 took to Twitter and congratulated Chirag Falor when he received the Bal Puraskar award. He said, "Meet my friend Chirag Falor, a Bal Puraskar awardee. Winner of national and international math and science competitions, he represented India in the International Olympiad Award on Astronomy and Astrophysics. Chirag has a bright future ahead and I wish him success."

Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are female and 36,497 are male. The numbers have improved from last year. In 2019, the number of successful male candidates numbered 33,349. The number of women to qualify was just 5,356.

JEE Advanced 2020 Toppers

Rank List

Name

Zone

Open (CRL)

Chirag Falor

IIT Bombay

OBC-NCL

Landa Jitendra

IIT Madras

GEN-EWS

Gangula Bhuvan Reddy

IIT Madras

SC

Avi Uday

IIT Bombay


JEE Advanced Result 2020: Highlights

Gender

Registered

Appeared (Papers 1 and 2)

Qualified

Male

1,25,715

1,17,987

36,497

Female

35,121

32,851

6,707

Transgender

2

0

0


Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced Exam JEE Advanced topper IIT JEE Advanced Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: IIT Delhi Declares Result, Check JEE Cut Off Marks, Pass Percentage
Live | JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: IIT Delhi Declares Result, Check JEE Cut Off Marks, Pass Percentage
JEE Advanced Result: Kanishka Mittal National Topper Among Females
JEE Advanced Result: Kanishka Mittal National Topper Among Females
JEE Advanced Final Answer Key, Result Out; Direct Links Here
JEE Advanced Final Answer Key, Result Out; Direct Links Here
JEE Advanced 2020 Results Out; How To Register For JoSAA Counselling
JEE Advanced 2020 Results Out; How To Register For JoSAA Counselling
JEE Advanced 2020 Result Released; Here’s Direct Link
JEE Advanced 2020 Result Released; Here’s Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................