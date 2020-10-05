JEE Advanced Result 2020: Pune Boy Chirag Falor Tops IIT Entrance Exam
JEE Advanced Result 2020: The result of the IIT admission test -- JEE Advanced 2020 -- is now available at jeeadv.ac.in. Chirag Falor, writing the engineering entrance exam from the IIT Bombay zone, is the JEE Advanced 2020 topper. Mr Falor scored 352 marks out of 396 marks.
Among women candidates, Kanishka Mittal (AIR 17) is the topper. Ms. Mittal, who obtained 315 marks out of 396 marks, wrote the exam from the IIT Roorkee zone.
According to official information, as many as 1,50,838 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2020. Out of the total candidates, 43,204 have qualified JEE Advanced 2020. On January 24, Chirag Falor received the prestigious Bal Puraskar award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24 took to Twitter and congratulated Chirag Falor when he received the Bal Puraskar award. He said, "Meet my friend Chirag Falor, a Bal Puraskar awardee. Winner of national and international math and science competitions, he represented India in the International Olympiad Award on Astronomy and Astrophysics. Chirag has a bright future ahead and I wish him success."
Meet my friend Chirag Falor, a Bal Puraskar awardee. Winner of national and international math and science competitions, he represented India in the International Olympiad Award on Astronomy and Astrophysics. Chirag has a bright future ahead and I wish him success. pic.twitter.com/B2YPdIsWb3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020
Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are female and 36,497 are male. The numbers have improved from last year. In 2019, the number of successful male candidates numbered 33,349. The number of women to qualify was just 5,356.
JEE Advanced 2020 Toppers
Rank List
Name
Zone
Open (CRL)
Chirag Falor
IIT Bombay
OBC-NCL
Landa Jitendra
IIT Madras
GEN-EWS
Gangula Bhuvan Reddy
IIT Madras
SC
Avi Uday
IIT Bombay
JEE Advanced Result 2020: Highlights
Gender
Registered
Appeared (Papers 1 and 2)
Qualified
Male
1,25,715
1,17,987
36,497
Female
35,121
32,851
6,707
Transgender
2
0
0