JEE Advanced Result 2020: Pune Boy Chirag Falor Tops IIT Entrance Exam

JEE Advanced Result: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced JEE Advanced 2020 result at jeeadv.ac.in. Chirag Falor, writing the engineering entrance exam from the IIT Bombay zone, is the JEE Advanced 2020 topper. Mr Falor scored 352 marks out of 396 marks. Among women candidates, Kanishka Mittal (AIR 17) is the topper. Ms. Mittal, who obtained 315 marks out of 396 marks, wrote the exam from the IIT Roorkee zone.

According to official information, as many as 1,50,838 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2020. Out of the total candidates, 43,204 have qualified JEE Advanced 2020. On January 24, Chirag Falor received the prestigious Bal Puraskar award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24 took to Twitter and congratulated Chirag Falor when he received the Bal Puraskar award. He said, "Meet my friend Chirag Falor, a Bal Puraskar awardee. Winner of national and international math and science competitions, he represented India in the International Olympiad Award on Astronomy and Astrophysics. Chirag has a bright future ahead and I wish him success."

Meet my friend Chirag Falor, a Bal Puraskar awardee. Winner of national and international math and science competitions, he represented India in the International Olympiad Award on Astronomy and Astrophysics. Chirag has a bright future ahead and I wish him success. pic.twitter.com/B2YPdIsWb3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are female and 36,497 are male. The numbers have improved from last year. In 2019, the number of successful male candidates numbered 33,349. The number of women to qualify was just 5,356.

Rank List Name Zone Open (CRL) Chirag Falor IIT Bombay OBC-NCL Landa Jitendra IIT Madras GEN-EWS Gangula Bhuvan Reddy IIT Madras SC Avi Uday IIT Bombay





Gender Registered Appeared (Papers 1 and 2) Qualified Male 1,25,715 1,17,987 36,497 Female 35,121 32,851 6,707 Transgender 2 0 0



