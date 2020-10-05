Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced Result 2020: Cut Off Marks Calculation And Tie-Breaker Policy

JEE Advanced Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has declared JEE Advanced result 2020 Candidates who took the IIT admission test can now check their results on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) was held on September 27, for over 1.5 lakh IIT Aspirants. As the JEE Advanced result 2020 has now been announced, JoSAA counselling registration for IIT admissions will begin tomorrow, October 6.

Those candidates, who qualify meeting the required JEE advanced cut off will become eligible to register for the JEE Advanced counselling for IIT admission.

JEE Advanced Result 2020: Live Updates

How is JEE Advanced Result Calculated

JEE Advanced result 2020 is calculated using this method:

Marks obtained by a candidate in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Paper 1 and Paper 2 are summed up individually for each subject. Aggregate marks/ score of candidates in JEE Advanced 2020 are calculated by adding the marks obtained by candidates in all the three subjects. To be considered for inclusion in the common rank list (CRL), candidates must have appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Advanced 2020 Tie-Breaker Policy

If two or more candidates score the same marks, ranks will be determined by following this method:

Candidates with higher positive marks in JEE Advanced 2020 will be awarded higher ranks. Next, candidates who scored higher in Mathematics will be given a higher rank. After this, candidates with higher scores in Physics will be given higher ranks. If the tie still remains, both the candidates will be given the same ranks.

Apart from qualifying in JEE Advanced 2020, candidates are also required to secure at least 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 (or equivalent qualifying exam). For SC/ST/PwD category candidates, the minimum qualifying marks in the Class 12 exam is 65%.