JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: IIT Delhi To Release Cut Off Today; Know Result Time, Where To Check
JEE Advanced result 2020 will be announced by IIT Delhi today on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates must secure JEE Advanced cut off and minimum qualifying marks in JEE Advanced result in all three subjects individually and in aggregate.
JEE Advanced result 2020 will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi today, October 5, as per the notification released on the official website of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced entrance exam will be able to check their JEE Advanced 2020 results by entering their credentials on the official website of JEE Advanced as soon as the JEE Advanced result 2020 is released. JEE Advanced 2020 was held successfully across the nation on September 27 by IIT Delhi. Out of total registered JEE Advanced candidates, 96% candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced exam. The JEE Advanced exams were held in 222 cities and 1001 JEE exam centers all over the country. A total of 1,51,311 candidates wrote Paper 1 and 1,50,900 candidates appeared in Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020 exam.
Live updates
JEE Advanced 2020 result incorporates details such as- candidate’s JEE Advanced marks, qualifying status of JEE Advanced, all India rank (AIR) and personal details like name, registration number, photograph, signature and paper details.
JEE Advanced 2020 Result: Final Answer Key
According to the official schedule, the final JEE Advanced 2020 answer key will come with the results at the JEE Advanced official website.
JEE Advanced Result 2020 Toppers: Rank And Subject
In admission to the IITs, the highest opening ranks are usually for the four-year BTech in Computer Science and Engineering. At IIT Bombay in 2019, the opening rank was 1 for all gender-neutral seats in all categories except for SC for the subject.
JEE Advanced Topper
The JEE Advanced topper in 2019 was Kartikey Gupta from Maharashtra. Himanshu Singh came second and Archit Bubna, from New Delhi, third.
JEE Advanced 2020 Result: Eligibility For Admission
To be eligible for admissions, in addition to JEE Advanced 2020 result, candidates must also secure at least 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 (or equivalent qualifying exam). For the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category candidates, the minimum qualifying marks in the Class 12 exam is 65%.
JEE Advanced Result 2020: Qualifying Candidates To Register For JoSSA Counselling
Candidates who meet the JEE advanced cut off and have qualified JEE Advanced exam will have to register for the JEE Advanced counselling (JoSSA counselling) for IIT admission.
JEE Advanced 2020 Result: How To Download Scorecard
Once the JEE Advanced 2020 result is released, visit the JEE Advanced official website - jeeadv.ac.in or the JEE Advanced candidates portal at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in.
Enter your login credentials.
Submit and download the JEE Advanced result 2020.
JEE Advanced Result 2020: JoSAA counselling From October 6
Soon after the JEE advanced result 2020 is announced, JoSAA counselling registration for IIT admission will begin from October 6.
JEE Advanced Result 2020: 96% attendance recorded in JEE Advanced 2020
Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates waiting for the JEE Advanced result 2020 will be able to check the JEE Advanced result for the IIT admission using their login credentials. As per the official data, out of the 1,60,831 registered candidates, 96% appeared for JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27.
JEE Advanced Result 2020 Date And Time
JEE Advanced Result Date And Time: The Indian Institute of Delhi will announce JEE Advanced Result 2020 today, October 5, at 10 am, on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.