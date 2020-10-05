JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: IIT Delhi To Release Cut Off Today; Know Result Time, Where To Check

JEE Advanced result 2020 will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi today, October 5, as per the notification released on the official website of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced entrance exam will be able to check their JEE Advanced 2020 results by entering their credentials on the official website of JEE Advanced as soon as the JEE Advanced result 2020 is released. JEE Advanced 2020 was held successfully across the nation on September 27 by IIT Delhi. Out of total registered JEE Advanced candidates, 96% candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced exam. The JEE Advanced exams were held in 222 cities and 1001 JEE exam centers all over the country. A total of 1,51,311 candidates wrote Paper 1 and 1,50,900 candidates appeared in Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020 exam.