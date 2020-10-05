JEE Advanced Result 2020: JoSSA Counselling And Seat Allotment

Soon after the declaration of JEE Advanced result 2020, Joint Seat Allocation Authority, or JoSAA, conducts the JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment. JoSAA counselling is organised as a centralised online admission process after JEE Advanced results are announced. The JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment registration process is scheduled to begin from October 6, 2020.

JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment 2020 will be conducted in a total of seven rounds. Candidates qualifying JEE Advanced 2020 will be eligible to register and fill their choice of courses and colleges.

JEE Advanced cut off and JEE Advanced rank has to be met by a candidate in order to participate in the JEE Advanced counselling and JEE Advanced seat allocation process. The result for counselling and seat allotment of JEE Advanced 2020 will be released on the official website.

