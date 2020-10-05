JEE Advanced Result 2020: JoSSA Counselling And Seat Allotment
Soon after the declaration of JEE Advanced result 2020, Joint Seat Allocation Authority, or JoSAA, conducts the JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment. JoSAA counselling is organised as a centralised online admission process after JEE Advanced results are announced. The JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment registration process is scheduled to begin from October 6, 2020.
JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment 2020 will be conducted in a total of seven rounds. Candidates qualifying JEE Advanced 2020 will be eligible to register and fill their choice of courses and colleges.
JEE Advanced cut off and JEE Advanced rank has to be met by a candidate in order to participate in the JEE Advanced counselling and JEE Advanced seat allocation process. The result for counselling and seat allotment of JEE Advanced 2020 will be released on the official website.
JEE Advanced 2020: Joint Seat Allocation
The following are the instructions given by the authority to the candidates who would appear in JEE Advanced counselling and seat allocation process.
The seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will be offered and allocated through a common process by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).
All the candidates who are eligible for admission after JEE Advanced 2020 result will have to participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferential choices of the courses and institutes.
The detailed instructions for filling-in the choices and the seat allotment procedure will be made available by JoSAA through Seat Allotment Business Rules Brochure.
The schedule of the joint seat allocation will be announced separately by JoSAA 2020.
The list of courses that will be offered by the IITs for admission for the academic year 2020-21will be made available at the time of online filling-in of choices.