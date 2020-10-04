JEE Advanced Result 2020 Tomorrow, JoSAA Counselling Registration From October 6

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2020 Result Date: The JEE Advanced 2020 result will be announced tomorrow, October 5, at 10 am, on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Result 2020: JEE Over 1.5 lakh IIT aspirants will receive JEE Advanced 2020 result tomorrow, October 5, 2020. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will announce JEE Advanced result on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. After the declaration of JEE advanced result 2020, JoSAA counselling registration will start from October 6. The JEE Advanced result date has been mentioned on the JoSAA counselling schedule and the JEE Advanced website.

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced was held on September 27. Out of the 1,60,831 registered candidates, 96% students have attended the IIT admission test. In paper 1, as many as 1,51,311 candidates appeared and in the second paper, 1,50,900 candidates took JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Advanced 2020 Result: Direct Link

How to check JEE Advanced result 2020

After the official announcement, visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in or the JEE Advanced candidate portal at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in, enter the required information and download the JEE Advanced result 2020.

Candidates who qualify meeting the required JEE advanced cut off will become eligible for admission to IITs. JEE Advanced counselling by JoSAA and seat allotment 2020 will be conducted in 7 rounds.

“Candidates qualifying in JEE Advanced 2020, filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process do not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs. Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation,” an official statement said.

Candidates must also secure at least 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 (or equivalent qualifying exam). Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories should have scored 65% marks.