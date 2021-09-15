  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced Registrations To Begin Today After Being Postponed Twice

JEE Advanced Registrations To Begin Today After Being Postponed Twice

The registrations for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced for admission to IITs will begin on Wednesday evening after being postponed twice due to delay in announcement of JEE Main results.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 15, 2021 4:37 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins For Foreign Nationals, Indians Must Wait Till JEE Main Result
JEE Advanced 2021 Registrations To Begin Today: Details On Application Process Here
JEE Advanced 2021 Online Registration From September 13: Here's Application Process, Documents Required
IIT JEE Advanced Registration Postponed Due To Delayed JEE Main Result
JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow; List Of Documents Required
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur Releases Updated Information Brochure
JEE Advanced Registrations To Begin Today After Being Postponed Twice
Registrations for JEE Advanced will begin today evening
New Delhi:

The registrations for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced for admission to IITs will begin on Wednesday evening after being postponed twice due to delay in announcement of JEE Main results. While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.

Recommended: Click Here To Download Free JEE Advanced Sample Papers and Previous year Question Papers.

The results for JEE-Mains were announced post midnight on Tuesday. While 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the exam, 18 candidates have shared the first rank.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

According to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, which is conducting JEE-Advanced this year, the registration will begin on September 15 evening and will be accepted till 5 pm on September 20.

The fee can be paid till September 21. JEE-Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3.

Starting this year, JEE-Mains was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that raged through the country affecting lakhs.

The third edition was held from July 20-25 while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.

The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI To Waive Off CA Course Fees For Students Who Lost Parent Due To Covid
ICAI To Waive Off CA Course Fees For Students Who Lost Parent Due To Covid
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2021 Result Out; Direct Link; How To Download
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2021 Result Out; Direct Link; How To Download
AP POLYCET 2021 Result Out; Direct Link
AP POLYCET 2021 Result Out; Direct Link
JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key Out. Direct Link
JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key Out. Direct Link
AIBE 16 Application Deadline Extended; Exam Date Postponed
AIBE 16 Application Deadline Extended; Exam Date Postponed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................