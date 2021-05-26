JEE Advanced postponed, new dates will be announced later

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) has been postponed due to the surge in active Covid cases across the country. Earlier scheduled to be held on July 3, JEE Advanced will now be held at a later date. The JEE Advanced new exam date has not been announced yet.

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,” IIT Kharagpur said in official notification.

While Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes across the country, JEE Advanced is conducted only for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To appear for JEE Advanced, candidates have to clear JEE Main.

JEE Advanced 2021 has undergone several changes due to the impact of Covid pandemic. Applicants who could not take JEE Advanced 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic will get a chance to reappear directly, without having to clear JEE Main 2021.

Changes In JEE Advanced 2021