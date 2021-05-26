JEE Advanced Postponed: All You Need To Know About The Engineering Entrance Test
Earlier scheduled to be held on July 3, JEE Advanced will now be held at a later date. The JEE Advanced new exam date has not been announced yet.
The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) has been postponed due to the surge in active Covid cases across the country. Earlier scheduled to be held on July 3, JEE Advanced will now be held at a later date. The JEE Advanced new exam date has not been announced yet.
“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,” IIT Kharagpur said in official notification.
While Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes across the country, JEE Advanced is conducted only for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To appear for JEE Advanced, candidates have to clear JEE Main.
JEE Advanced 2021 has undergone several changes due to the impact of Covid pandemic. Applicants who could not take JEE Advanced 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic will get a chance to reappear directly, without having to clear JEE Main 2021.
Changes In JEE Advanced 2021
The criteria of minimum qualifying mark of 75 per cent (65 per cent for SC and ST) in Class 12 or being in the top 20 percentiles have been waived off in 2020 as many boards had to cancel exams and declare results based on alternative assessment methods
Joint Admission Board (JAB) will shortlist 2,50,000 students from JEE Main 2021 exam for JEE Advanced 2021 from all the categories
Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to COVID-19 or associated reasons will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.