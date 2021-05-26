  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced Postponed: All You Need To Know About The Engineering Entrance Test

JEE Advanced Postponed: All You Need To Know About The Engineering Entrance Test

Earlier scheduled to be held on July 3, JEE Advanced will now be held at a later date. The JEE Advanced new exam date has not been announced yet.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 26, 2021 8:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced Postponed Due To Covid Surge
JEE Advanced: IIT Aspirants Who Missed Last Attempt Can Directly Reappear This Year
Steps Taken To Provide JEE Advanced Coaching To Disadvantaged Students: Education Minister Informs Parliament
JEE Advanced 2021 Syllabus, Mock Test Released; Direct Links Here
"Finally, Good Decision": JEE Aspirants Applaud Relaxation In Eligibility Criteria
JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Date Live Updates: Exam On 3 July, 75% Eligibility Criteria Scrapped
JEE Advanced Postponed: All You Need To Know About The Engineering Entrance Test
JEE Advanced postponed, new dates will be announced later
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) has been postponed due to the surge in active Covid cases across the country. Earlier scheduled to be held on July 3, JEE Advanced will now be held at a later date. The JEE Advanced new exam date has not been announced yet.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,” IIT Kharagpur said in official notification.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Also Read || JEE Advanced: IIT Aspirants Who Missed Last Attempt Can Directly Reappear This Year

While Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes across the country, JEE Advanced is conducted only for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To appear for JEE Advanced, candidates have to clear JEE Main.

Also Read || Steps Taken To Provide JEE Advanced Coaching To Disadvantaged Students: Education Minister Informs Parliament

JEE Advanced 2021 has undergone several changes due to the impact of Covid pandemic. Applicants who could not take JEE Advanced 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic will get a chance to reappear directly, without having to clear JEE Main 2021.

Also Read || JEE Advanced 2021 Syllabus, Mock Test Released; Direct Links Here

Changes In JEE Advanced 2021

  • The criteria of minimum qualifying mark of 75 per cent (65 per cent for SC and ST) in Class 12 or being in the top 20 percentiles have been waived off in 2020 as many boards had to cancel exams and declare results based on alternative assessment methods

  • Joint Admission Board (JAB) will shortlist 2,50,000 students from JEE Main 2021 exam for JEE Advanced 2021 from all the categories

  • Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to COVID-19 or associated reasons will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
Live | Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
KTU To Hold Online Exams For Last Semester Students, Offline Exams At Other Kerala Universities
KTU To Hold Online Exams For Last Semester Students, Offline Exams At Other Kerala Universities
AIIMS BSc Nursing, MSc Entrance Exams Postponed In View Of Covid-19
AIIMS BSc Nursing, MSc Entrance Exams Postponed In View Of Covid-19
Students In Kargil Struggle With Poor Internet Services
Students In Kargil Struggle With Poor Internet Services
NATA 2021: Schedule For Second Test Released
NATA 2021: Schedule For Second Test Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................