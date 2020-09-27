  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced Paper 1 Analysis; Students Found Physics Most Difficult

JEE Advanced Paper 1 Analysis; Students Found Physics Most Difficult

JEE Advanced 2020: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has been conducting the JEE Advanced 2020 exam at 1000 exam centres across India. The JEE Advanced question paper in the morning shift was moderate as per JEE Advanced analysis for paper 1.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 27, 2020 1:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Paper 1 Analysis Available; Paper 2 From 2:30 PM
JEE Advanced 2020: Admit Card Self Declaration Form, Checklist For Exam Day
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Today For 1.6 Lakh Students
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Details: Dress Code and Required Documents
JEE Advanced 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips And Exam Day Guidelines
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Tomorrow; Exam Pattern And COVID-19 Guidelines
JEE Advanced Paper 1 Analysis; Students Found Physics Most Difficult
JEE Advanced Paper 1 Analysis; Students Found Physics Most Difficult
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has been conducting the JEE Advanced 2020 exam at 1000 exam centres across India. The JEE Advanced question paper in the morning shift was moderate as per JEE Advanced analysis for paper 1.

JEE Advanced 2020: Question Paper Analysis

Candidates had to answer a total of 54 questions in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, with 18 number of questions allocated in each subject category. The difficulty level of JEE Advanced Paper 1 was ‘moderate to difficult’ according to the students. As per students’ reactions of JEE Advanced 2020 for paper 1, Chemistry was easy and the questions asked were within syllabus. Physics was the most difficult section, whereas, Mathematics was moderate.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Advanced 2020: Follow Live Updates Here

JEE Advanced 2020: Paper Pattern


Single choice question-6
Multiple correct answer- 6
Numerical/ integer -6

JEE Advanced 2020: Physics Question Paper Analysis

Paper was a little difficult and almost all questions from within the syllabus, though a little calculative.

JEE Advanced 2020: Chemistry Question Paper Analysis

Paper was easy to moderate and questions asked were within the syllabus. Physical chemistry had a little higher percentage of questions as compared to Organic & Inorganic chemistry. The questions were based on NCERT textbooks.

JEE Advanced 2020: Mathematics Question Paper Analysis

JEE Advanced 2020 mathematics section was little calculative and lengthy. Algebra and calculus portion was higher as that of last year’s.

Overall, the JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 1 was difficult as compared to last year’s JEE Advanced question paper.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Paper 1 Analysis Available; Paper 2 From 2:30 PM
Live | JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Paper 1 Analysis Available; Paper 2 From 2:30 PM
DUET Answer Key 2020 Released At Nta.ac.in; Download Delhi University Response Sheet
DUET Answer Key 2020 Released At Nta.ac.in; Download Delhi University Response Sheet
Mumbai University Exam: High Court Refuses To Interfere In Varsity's Decision To Conduct Exams
Mumbai University Exam: High Court Refuses To Interfere In Varsity's Decision To Conduct Exams
Odisha To Hold Radio Classes For School Students From Monday
Odisha To Hold Radio Classes For School Students From Monday
JEE Advanced 2020: Admit Card Self Declaration Form, Checklist For Exam Day
JEE Advanced 2020: Admit Card Self Declaration Form, Checklist For Exam Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................