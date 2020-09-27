JEE Advanced Paper 1 Analysis; Students Found Physics Most Difficult

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has been conducting the JEE Advanced 2020 exam at 1000 exam centres across India. The JEE Advanced question paper in the morning shift was moderate as per JEE Advanced analysis for paper 1.

JEE Advanced 2020: Question Paper Analysis

Candidates had to answer a total of 54 questions in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, with 18 number of questions allocated in each subject category. The difficulty level of JEE Advanced Paper 1 was ‘moderate to difficult’ according to the students. As per students’ reactions of JEE Advanced 2020 for paper 1, Chemistry was easy and the questions asked were within syllabus. Physics was the most difficult section, whereas, Mathematics was moderate.

JEE Advanced 2020: Follow Live Updates Here

JEE Advanced 2020: Paper Pattern



Single choice question-6

Multiple correct answer- 6

Numerical/ integer -6



JEE Advanced 2020: Physics Question Paper Analysis



Paper was a little difficult and almost all questions from within the syllabus, though a little calculative.



JEE Advanced 2020: Chemistry Question Paper Analysis



Paper was easy to moderate and questions asked were within the syllabus. Physical chemistry had a little higher percentage of questions as compared to Organic & Inorganic chemistry. The questions were based on NCERT textbooks.



JEE Advanced 2020: Mathematics Question Paper Analysis



JEE Advanced 2020 mathematics section was little calculative and lengthy. Algebra and calculus portion was higher as that of last year’s.



Overall, the JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 1 was difficult as compared to last year’s JEE Advanced question paper.