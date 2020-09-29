  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced Official Answer Key: Submit Feedback Till October 1

JEE Advanced Official Answer Key: Submit Feedback Till October 1

JEE Advanced Official Answer Key 2020: The provisional answer key released on Tuesday, September 29, can be challenged by the candidates till October 1. The JEE Advanced official answer key will help candidates calculate their probable scores.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 29, 2020 10:37 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2020 Official Answer Key Released At Jeeadv.ac.in; Check Details Here
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020: Response Sheet Available At Jeeadv.ac.in, Details Here
JEE Advanced Results On October 5 For More Than 1.5 Lakh Candidates
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020 (Unofficial) Released, Check Here
JEE Advanced 2020 Question Papers Released; Here's The Direct Link
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Over; JoSAA Counselling And Seat Allotment
JEE Advanced Official Answer Key: Submit Feedback Till October 1
JEE Advanced Answer Key: Raise Objections Till October 1
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) official answer key has been released at jeeadv.ac.in. The administering body of the JEE Advanced, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has allowed aspirants to offer feedback or raise objections to the official JEE Advanced answer key till 12 noon of October 1. Candidates can raise objections against the JEE Advanced tentative answer key 2020 at the official website -- cportal.jeeadv.ac.in. To send feedback, candidates have to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers.

The JEE Advanced exam for admission to the 23 IITs was held in two shifts on September 27. The test was held at 1,001 JEE Advanced exam centres across 222 cities.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020: Raising Objections

Candidates can fill the online application form and challenge the tentative JEE Advanced 2020 answer key. Candidates can send feedback on the JEE Advanced tentative answer key till 12 noon of October 1. The objections, or feedback will only be considered when they are supported with relevant documents in specified formats.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020: Process To Send Feedback

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the designated link to submit feedback or visit candidate portal

Step 3: On the next window, insert JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers

Step 4: Login and fill the details required

Step 5: Submit JEE Advanced feedback, or JEE Advanced Objections

JEE Advanced Official Answer Key - Direct Link

  • Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

  • Click on the JEE Advanced answer key 2020 link

  • On the next window, click on the desired links (Paper 1 or Paper 2 -- Physics, Chemistry and Maths)

  • Access and tally the answers marked and calculate the score

IIT Delhi has also allowed the students to download their JEE Advanced response sheets. To download the response sheets, candidates can insert their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers on the specified places.

JEE Advanced 2020 Results

After considering the feedbacks received by the aspirants, IIT Delhi will release the final JEE Advanced answer key 2020 and the JEE advanced 2020 results on October 5. The JEE Advanced result will mention details of the scores obtained in both the papers of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and the associated rank.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced results JEE Advanced date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
New Education Policy Connected With The Roots Of India: Jagat Prakash Nadda
New Education Policy Connected With The Roots Of India: Jagat Prakash Nadda
Locals Thank Jammu Kashmir Admin For Building Physiology Lab, Classrooms At Ganderbal Government College
Locals Thank Jammu Kashmir Admin For Building Physiology Lab, Classrooms At Ganderbal Government College
JEE Advanced 2020 Official Answer Key Released At Jeeadv.ac.in; Check Details Here
JEE Advanced 2020 Official Answer Key Released At Jeeadv.ac.in; Check Details Here
ICAI CA Exam: Students Want November Session Exams Postponed
ICAI CA Exam: Students Want November Session Exams Postponed
Tamil Nadu Withdraws Decision To Reopen Schools For Class 10-12 Students
Tamil Nadu Withdraws Decision To Reopen Schools For Class 10-12 Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................