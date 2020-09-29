JEE Advanced Answer Key: Raise Objections Till October 1

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) official answer key has been released at jeeadv.ac.in. The administering body of the JEE Advanced, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has allowed aspirants to offer feedback or raise objections to the official JEE Advanced answer key till 12 noon of October 1. Candidates can raise objections against the JEE Advanced tentative answer key 2020 at the official website -- cportal.jeeadv.ac.in. To send feedback, candidates have to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers.

The JEE Advanced exam for admission to the 23 IITs was held in two shifts on September 27. The test was held at 1,001 JEE Advanced exam centres across 222 cities.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020: Raising Objections

Candidates can fill the online application form and challenge the tentative JEE Advanced 2020 answer key. Candidates can send feedback on the JEE Advanced tentative answer key till 12 noon of October 1. The objections, or feedback will only be considered when they are supported with relevant documents in specified formats.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020: Process To Send Feedback

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the designated link to submit feedback or visit candidate portal

Step 3: On the next window, insert JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers

Step 4: Login and fill the details required

Step 5: Submit JEE Advanced feedback, or JEE Advanced Objections

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the JEE Advanced answer key 2020 link

On the next window, click on the desired links (Paper 1 or Paper 2 -- Physics, Chemistry and Maths)

Access and tally the answers marked and calculate the score

IIT Delhi has also allowed the students to download their JEE Advanced response sheets. To download the response sheets, candidates can insert their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers on the specified places.

After considering the feedbacks received by the aspirants, IIT Delhi will release the final JEE Advanced answer key 2020 and the JEE advanced 2020 results on October 5. The JEE Advanced result will mention details of the scores obtained in both the papers of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and the associated rank.