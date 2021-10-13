JEE Advanced Marks Vs Rank 2021: Check Details On Result, Merit List

JEE Advanced Marks vs ranks 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 result will be announced on Friday, October 15. The exam conducting body will also release the final answer key of JEE Advanced 2021 along with the result.

The engineering entrance exam was conducted on October 3. The JEE Advanced marks vs ranks analysis 2021 will be known as soon as the JEE Advanced results are released by the exam conducting body. Ranks obtained in JEE Advanced 2021 are valid for admission to the engineering courses in the IITs for the academic year 2021-2022.

What Is JEE Advanced Marks Vs Rank 2021

According to a range of JEE Advanced marks, the JEE Advanced rank is obtained corresponding to it. For marks between 340 and 350, the All India Rank may be 1, while for 300 to 315 marks, the JEE Advanced rank may be 10.

How To Check JEE Advanced Result

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in Click on the designated result link Insert login credentials Submit and access JEE Advanced 2021 result

While preparing the rank list of JEE Advanced 2021, the administering body, IIT Kharagpur will take into consideration the scores obtained in the examination. Only those applicants who obtain the minimum prescribed marks in each paper of JEE Advanced and also in aggregate will be included in the rank list.

In case two or more candidates have obtained the same marks in JEE Advanced 2021 exam then the following tie-breaking rule will be followed while preparing the rank list.