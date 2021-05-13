JEE Advanced: IIT Aspirants Who Missed Last Attempt Can Directly Reappear This Year

IIT aspirants who have missed JEE Advanced 2020 due to COVID can directly reappear this year

All those candidates who had successfully registered to appear in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced in 2020 but were absent for the examination due to COVID-19, will be allowed to directly reappear in 2021. They have been exempted to re-qualify by writing JEE Main 2021. All the candidates getting a second chance to write JEE Advanced will be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of those who will clear JEE Main 2021 in order not to affect this year’s candidates.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply

This year, JEE Advanced is scheduled for July 3 and no announcement regarding its postponement has been made so far.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

While JEE Main is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across India, JEE Advanced is held for admission to 23 elite Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the country.

“To address the concerns of the affected candidates, while avoiding prejudice to other candidates, it has been decided to allow all the candidates, who had successfully registered to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in the exam, to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2021, as a one-time measure...the IIT Council has considered the relaxation of the eligibility criteria and decided to permit an extra attempt for those candidates who were unable to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020 on account of being Covid-19 positive," a Joint Admission Board (JAB) statement had said.

“To ensure equal opportunity to all, the JAB has also decided that these candidates will not have to qualify JEE (Main) 2021 and will be allowed to directly appear in JEE (Advanced) 2021 on the basis of their successful registration to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020. This relaxation of existing eligibility criteria will be in addition to proportionate relaxation of age bar,” it further added:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was responsible for conducting JEE Advanced last year. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will organise the examination this year.

Only top the 2.5 lakh students are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced every year, however, in 2020, only 1.5 lakh had taken the exam. Over 43,000 candidates, including 6,707 girls, have cleared the exam.

JEE Main 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, is organising the engineering entrance exam in four sessions this year.

NTA has postponed the April and May sessions in view of rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Two sessions have already been completed in February (session 1) and March (session 2). The number of candidates who appeared in session 1 is 6,20,978 and in session 2 is 5,56,248.