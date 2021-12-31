JEE Advanced: IIT Aspirants Who Missed 2020, 2021 Attempts Can Directly Appear In 2022

IIT aspirants who have missed JEE Advanced 2021 or 2020 can appear in 2022

Candidates who had applied to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced in 2020 or in 2021 but were absent for the examination due to reasons associated with Covid, will be allowed to directly reappear in 2022. The students have been exempted to re-qualify JEE Main 2022. All the candidates getting a second chance to write JEE Advanced will be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of those who will clear JEE Main 2022 in order not to affect this year’s candidates. Also candidates who have appeared in Class 12th (or equivalent) examination in 2020 for the first time will also eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2022.

“Candidates who appeared in class 12th (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2020 OR 2021 AND successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in BOTH the papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2021, are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022,” an official statement said.

However, the students must successfully register for the JEE Advanced 2022 in the online registration portal and pay the registration fee.

The JEE Advanced administering body has announced these two provisions as a one-time measure to address the students affected by the pandemic.

The candidates who have appeared in Class 12 in 2020 should have appeared only once for JEE Advanced, either in 2020 or 2021; or, have not at all appeared in any paper in both JEE Advanced 2020 and JEE Advanced 2021, the official statement said, adding that these candidates should appear, or should have appeared in JEE Main 2022 and meet the cut-off score of the top 2,50,000 successful candidates.