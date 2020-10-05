Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced Final Answer Key, Result Out; Direct Links Here

JEE Advanced Result And Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has released the JEE Advanced final answer key on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The authorities have also announced the JEE Advanced result 2020. Candidates, who took the IIT admission test can now check results and download the JEE Advanced answer key 2020 from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key has been released for both paper 1 and paper 2 and the three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

JEE Advanced Result 2020: Live Updates

JEE Advanced Final Answer Key: Direct Link

JEE Advanced Result 2020: Direct Link

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020: How To Download

Follow these steps to download the JEE Advanced final answer key:

Go to jeeadv.ac.in. Click on the answer key link. Select paper and section. Submit and download the JEE Advanced answer key PDF.

JEE Advanced Result 2020: How To Download Scorecards

Go to jeeadv.ac.in. Click on the JEE Advanced 2020 result link. Key in your roll number, date of birth and phone number. Summit and download result.

According to official information, over 1.6 lakh candidates had registered for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) this year. Out of all the registered candidates, 96% turned up to take the exam on September 27 following strict health guidelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.