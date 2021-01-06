JEE Advanced Dates, IIT Eligibility Criteria Tomorrow; Know What Students Are Asking

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the JEE Advanced 2021 date tomorrow, January 7, at 6 pm on his official Twitter account. The education minister will also inform about the IIT JEE Advanced eligibility criteria for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

While Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the 23 IITs in the country. To appear for JEE Advanced, it is mandatory to clear JEE Main. Currently, a candidate is allowed only two attempts at IIT entrance exam, however, those in their final year or second attempt who could not take the exam this year will be given relaxation, as a one-time COVID-19 relief. Candidates who could not take JEE Advanced 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get a chance to reappear directly for the exam next year, without having to clear JEE Main 2021.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Mr Pokhriyal said: “Dear Students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs and the date of JEE Advanced tomorrow at 6 PM.”

Dear Students,



I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced tomorrow at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/cJnDVn0QHV — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 6, 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 Dates: Check What Students Are Asking

Aspirants seeking admission to the IITs and willing to appear for the upcoming JEE Advanced 2021 have been requesting for certain relaxations in the examination tagging the education minister. While several students have been urging for a reduced IIT JEE Advanced syllabus, several others have asked for multiple attempts in the eligibility test.

A Twitter user said: “Please remove the 75% eligibility criteria for students who passed Class 12 in 2020 amidst Corona. For the admission in IIT/NIT/IIIT/GFTI. Please listen our demand,it is very legit and will not at all harm anybody instead it will be a measure taken for equality among all students.”

Please remove the 75% eligibility criteria for students who passed Class 12 in 2020 amidst Corona. For the admission in IIT/NIT/IIIT/GFTI

Please listen our demand,it is very legit and will not at all harm anybody instead it will be a measure taken for equality among all students — Deb (@Deb02396544) January 6, 2021

Another Twitter user claiming to be student said: “Sir please conduct JEE mains after boards sir, many colleges didn't even complete the syllabus sir , and under the pressure of JEE it's difficult to prepare for boards sir. At least keep one attempt before the boards and one attempt after the boards sir,pls don't ruin our lives.”

Sir please conduct JEE mains after boards sir , many colleges didn't even complete the syllabus sir , and under the pressure of JEE it's difficult to prepare for boards sir . Atleast keep one attempt before the boards and one attempt after the boards sir ,pls don't ruin our lives — Rishikar Satyala (@RishikarSatyala) January 6, 2021

“Sir please give 3rd attempt for JEE ADVANCE for 2019 12th passed students. We all have lost our last attempt because of this pandemic and flood,” another aspirant said.