JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020: Check Qualifying Marks And Previous Year’s Category Wise Cut Off Here

JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020: JEE Advanced cutoff is of two types; qualifying and the admission cutoffs. IIT Delhi has already released the JEE Advanced 2020 qualifying cutoff in the official brochure. The final (admission) cutoff will be released after seat allotment through JoSAA.

New Delhi:

JEE Advanced cutoff is of two types; qualifying and the admission cutoffs. IIT Delhi has already released the JEE Advanced 2020 qualifying cutoff in the official brochure. The final (admission) cutoff will be released after seat allotment through JoSAA.

The minimum marks candidates have to secure to qualify the exam is known as the qualifying cutoff. Candidates who clears the qualifying cutoff are listed in the rank list and are considered for admission to the IITs. To qualify for admissions, candidates have to meet the JEE Advanced 2020 cutoff in aggregate and individually for all three subjects (Physics, Maths and Chemistry).

The rank that candidates should secure for a higher chance of getting a seat in the participating institutes is the admission cutoff. It is to be noted that the admission cutoff is institute specific and varies category and branch wise. The cutoff depends on several other factors like the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates applying for admission, number of seats etc.

Admission chances of candidates also depend on the preferences marked by the candidates during the counselling process which is conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

JEE Advanced 2020 qualifying cutoff and previous year’s cutoff have been mentioned below for the reference of candidates.


JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020


Category

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks

Common rank list (CRL)

10

35

GEN-EWS rank list

9

31.5

OBC-NCL rank list

9

31.5

SC rank list

5

17.5

ST

5

17.5

Common-PwD rank list (CRL)

5

17.5

OBC-NCL-PwD rank list

5

17.5

SC-PwD rank list

5

17.5

ST-PwD rank list

5

17.5

Preparatory course rank lists

2.5

8.75


In 2019, on the special instructions of MHRD, the JEE Advanced cutoffs were lowered and the revised ones were used for admissions. This was on account of the very low pass percentage in the exam.

JEE Advanced 2019 Cut Off


Category

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks

Revised Cutoff

Common rank list (CRL)

10

35

25

GEN-EWS rank list

9

31.5

22.5

OBC-NCL rank list

9

31.5

22.5

SC rank list

5

17.5

12.5

ST

5

17.5

12.5

Common-PwD rank list (CRL)

5

17.5

12.5

OBC-NCL-PwD rank list

5

17.5

12.5

SC-PwD rank list

5

17.5

12.5

ST-PwD rank list

5

17.5

12.5

Preparatory course rank lists

2.5

8.75

6.25


JEE Advanced 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 27 by IIT Delhi for admissions to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs in all the 23 IITs of the country.

