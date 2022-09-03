JEE Advanced College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top IITs

JEE Advanced 2022 college predictor launched

To address the confusion among the candidates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022, Careers360 has launched the JEE Advanced college predictor. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, which organised JEE Advanced 2022 held the IIT entrance test on August 28 for admission to various UG engineering programmes. The JEE Advanced provisional answer key has been issued today, September 3. Candidates will also be able to send comments and feedback on it by tomorrow, September 4. JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 Live

JEE Advanced 2022 College Predictor is a tool to help aspirants know their admission chances in IITs based on some parameters including seat types and their castes. To predict the colleges through JEE Advanced 2022 college predictor, candidates will be required to insert their ranks as obtained in the JEE Advanced result 2022 and their caste and gender.

Steps To Use JEE Advanced 2022 College Predictor

To check the expected colleges on the basis of performance in the exam, candidates can refer to the steps given below for the JEE Advanced college predictor.

Enter JEE Advanced 2022 All India Category Rank. Select the caste group as mentioned in the application form. Select the gender. Now, candidates have to select the disability status in the required section(If applicable). After filling all the details in required fields, candidates need to click on the “Predict My Colleges” tab.

With Careers360 JEE Advanced 2022 College Predictor, along with the list of the predicted institutes, candidates will also get course and counselling-round wise cut-offs of JEE Advanced for various seat types, caste groups, a statement on the Careers360 College Predictor website said.

