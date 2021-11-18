JEE Advanced Aspirants Seek Extra Attempt At IIT Entrance 2022, Write To JAB
JEE Advanced Extra Attempt: As per the rules, students are allowed to take two attempts including the year they have cleared the class 12 exam
JEE Advanced Extra Attempt: Several aspirants of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced have requested for an extra attempt to write the IIT entrance. The candidates in a letter to the Joint Admission Board (JAB) requested to allow them to appear in IIT entrance in 2022 as many could not appear in the entrance due to Covid pandemic.
In the letter, students made a plea to change the exam rules, as the preparation was hampered due to the pandemic situations. The aspirants from rural areas were mostly affected and they also raised the mental health issues which affected their preparation for IIT entrance. As per the rules, students are allowed to take two attempts including the year they have cleared the class 12 exam.
The students also raised their demands on social media- Twitter with the hashtags #JEEAdvancedExtraAttempt and #jeeadvanced3rdattempt.
Every year around 2.5 lakhs candidates qualify for JEE Advanced but only ~1.5 lakh appear for it. Why waste those 1 lakh? We deserve a 3rd attempt for JEE Advanced as 2020 batch was the first to face the lockdown Covid!#JEEAdvancedExtraAttempt
Please support us we really need a last chance to go into iit in pendamic we aren't able to give our Hundred points symbol please sir support us #JEEAdvancedExtraAttempt @iitbombay
It’s our humble request to the authorities to please understand our problem. It's Been Stressful, Difficult 2 Years, We Want a 3rd Attempt for JEE Advanced.@dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA #JEEAdvancedExtraAttempt#jeeadvanced3rdattempt— Vihan (@thelearner059) November 18, 2021
Meanwhile, the fifth round of JoSAA counselling is ongoing for the candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Advanced result was earlier announced on October 15, a total of 41,862 students qualified the IIT entrance successfully. Mridul Agarwal topped the JEE Advanced this year, followed by Kavya Chopra who is the female topper.