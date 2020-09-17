JEE Advanced Application Ends; IIT Delhi Confirms 4 Centres In Kashmir

The administering body of JEE Advanced -- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi -- today clarified that the claims that there are no JEE Advanced exam centres in Kashmir are false. IIT Delhi, in a statement said, sufficient JEE Advanced exam centres have been set up in Kashmir to accommodate the aspirants of the eligibility tests scheduled on September 27, 2020.

The IIT Delhi Director said on social media: “There is some fake news that there are no centers in Kashmir. We have 4 centers in Srinagar, enough to accommodate all candidates. Check JEE Adv brochure. Please check facts. http://jeeadv.ac.in/brochure.php.”

JEE Advanced Exam Centres Increased

“The number of cities with exam centers have been increased from 164 last year to 222 this year to facilitate the candidates across the nation and reduce their travel distance and time,” an IIT Delhi statement issued in this regard added.

The IIT Delhi statement further said: “Srinagar in J&K and Kota in Rajasthan are among the several cities that are added this year to assist the candidates.”

Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2020) is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The top 2,50,000 candidates who have scored marks above the required JEE Main 2020 cut off are eligible to register and appear in JEE Advanced. The online application window for JEE Advanced 2020 has ended today. JEE Advanced 2020, will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating (ZC) IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020.