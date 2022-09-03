JEE Adv answer key 2022 live updates

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) provisional answer keys will be issued today, September 3. The provisional JEE Advanced answer key 2022 link will be made available on the jeeadv.ac.in official website at 10 am. Candidates will also be allowed to submit comments and feedback on the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key by September 4. JEE Advanced 2022 was held on Sunday, August 28. Candidates’ JEE Advanced response sheets have already been made available on the website.

JEE Advanced 2022 was held for two compulsory papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2 of 180 marks each. Both papers had three sections. Each section of JEE Advanced paper 1 and paper 2 had three parts -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The maximum marks for each part were 60. While the maximum marks for Section 1 and 2 were 24, the maximum marks for Section 3 was 12.

The final answer key and JEE Advanced result 2022 will be out on September 11. The candidates who qualify JEE Advanced and score above the JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off will be able to take part in the JoSAA counselling process which is scheduled to start on September 12.