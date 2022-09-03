JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 Live: Provisional Answer Key Link Soon; Marking Scheme, Key Points
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022: The JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key link will be made available on the jeeadv.ac.in official website at 10 am. Keep following this blog for latest updates on answer key, JEE Advanced 2022 official website and result.
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) provisional answer keys will be issued today, September 3. The provisional JEE Advanced answer key 2022 link will be made available on the jeeadv.ac.in official website at 10 am. Candidates will also be allowed to submit comments and feedback on the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key by September 4. JEE Advanced 2022 was held on Sunday, August 28. Candidates’ JEE Advanced response sheets have already been made available on the website.
Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM. Use Now
Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
JEE Advanced 2022 was held for two compulsory papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2 of 180 marks each. Both papers had three sections. Each section of JEE Advanced paper 1 and paper 2 had three parts -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The maximum marks for each part were 60. While the maximum marks for Section 1 and 2 were 24, the maximum marks for Section 3 was 12.
The final answer key and JEE Advanced result 2022 will be out on September 11. The candidates who qualify JEE Advanced and score above the JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off will be able to take part in the JoSAA counselling process which is scheduled to start on September 12.
Live updates
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022: The jeeadv.ac.in website will make the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key link available at 10 am. Keep following this blog for latest updates on answer key, JEE Advanced official website 2022 and JEE Advanced 2022 result.
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 Pdf Link
The candidates can check and download the JEE Advanced answer key 2022 pdf on the website- jeeadv.ac.in.
Jeeadv.ac.in Key 2022: How To Check JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2022?
- Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on download response sheet link
- Enter your application number, password
- JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet will appear on the screen
- Download, take a print out for further reference
JEE Advanced Marks Vs Rank
According to a range of JEE Advanced marks, the JEE Advanced rank is obtained corresponding to it. For marks between 340 and 350, the All India Rank may be 1, while for 300 to 315 marks, the JEE Advanced rank may be 10. Only those applicants who obtain the minimum prescribed marks in each paper of JEE Advanced and also in aggregate will be included in the rank list.
Provisional JEE Advanced Key 2022 Today
The JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key will be issued today, September 3.