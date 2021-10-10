  • Home
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2021 Today, Check How To Raise Objection

JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will be released today, October 10, at 10 pm. Here’s how to raise objections at jeeadv.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 10, 2021 8:38 am IST | Source: Careers360

JEE Advanced official answer key 2021 released at jeeadv.ac.in (representational)

JEE Advanced 2021 answer key: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the official answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 today, October 10, at 10 am. Candidates who appeared in the IIT admission test can download the provisional answer key from jeeadv.ac.in. Earlier, the institute had displayed candidates’ response sheets on the official website. Using the provisional answer key and response sheets, candidates can calculate their JEE advanced scores.

Admission Alert: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Advanced score - Check List here 

Recommended: Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with specialization preferences JEE Advanced College Predictor

If there is an error in the JEE Advanced answer key, candidates can raise objections using a window which will be available on the official website. Feedback and comments on the provisional answer key can be submitted up to 5 pm on October 11.

After reviewing the comments and feedback by candidates, the institute will release the final version of the answer key.

To submit objections, candidates may need to pay a fee. The detailed notification will be issued on the official website.

JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key and result will be available on October 15.

Steps To Download JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key

  1. Go to jeeadv.ac.in

  2. Click on the link to download the provisional answer key

  3. Enter the required login details

  4. Submit and download the answer key

  5. Calculate your score using the JEE advanced 2021 answer key

JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses at IITs, IISERs, IISc and other institutions. Counselling details for admission to these institutions will be announced later.

However, IIST and RGIPT have already started registrations for BTech, dual degree courses through JEE Advanced.

Read || JEE Advanced Result: IIST Begins Registration For BTech, Dual Degree Admission

Read || RGIPT Invites Applications For BTech; JEE Advanced Required

