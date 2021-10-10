Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2021 answer key (provisional) released at jeeadv.ac.in (representational)

JEE Advanced answer key: The provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has been released. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam on October 3 can download the JEE Advanced answer key from jeeadv.ac.in. They are allowed to submit objections up to 5 pm on October 11. The final answer key, along with the JEE Advanced 2021 result, will be displayed on October 15. JEE Advanced 2021 answer key, official website link.

Candidates may need to pay a fee to submit their feedback and comments.

Earlier, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur had released the response sheets of candidates. Using the response sheet and answer key, candidates can calculate their probable scores.

JEE Advanced official answer key: Download link

Raise objections

How To Download JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key

Visit the website jeeadv.ac.in Click on the answer key link on the homepage or under the ‘Download’ section Enter login details, if required Submit to download the answer key

JEE Advanced 2021 result will be based on the final answer key. Candidates will not be allowed to raise objections to the final answer key.

The authorities had earlier said that if a question in the exam is found to be incorrect, all candidates will be awarded full marks for that question.