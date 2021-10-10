  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 2021 Released, Direct Link

JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 2021 Released, Direct Link

JEE Advanced answer key 2021 released at jeeadv.ac.in. Know how to raise objections, result date.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 10, 2021 10:55 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced Result: IIST Begins Registration For BTech, Dual Degree Admission
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2021 Today, Check How To Raise Objection
JEE Advanced 2021 Result Soon: 10 Points On Reservation Of Seats
JEE Advanced Result 2021 Date And Counselling Schedule. Check Here
JEE Advanced: How To Get Admission At IISc, IISERs, Other Institutes
JEE Advanced Students’ Response Sheets Out; Direct Link Here
JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 2021 Released, Direct Link
JEE Advanced 2021 answer key (provisional) released at jeeadv.ac.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Advanced answer key: The provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has been released. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam on October 3 can download the JEE Advanced answer key from jeeadv.ac.in. They are allowed to submit objections up to 5 pm on October 11. The final answer key, along with the JEE Advanced 2021 result, will be displayed on October 15. JEE Advanced 2021 answer key, official website link.

Admission Alert: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Advanced score - Check List here 

Recommended: Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with specialization preferences JEE Advanced College Predictor

Candidates may need to pay a fee to submit their feedback and comments.

Earlier, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur had released the response sheets of candidates. Using the response sheet and answer key, candidates can calculate their probable scores.

JEE Advanced official answer key: Download link

Raise objections

How To Download JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key

  1. Visit the website jeeadv.ac.in

  2. Click on the answer key link on the homepage or under the ‘Download’ section

  3. Enter login details, if required

  4. Submit to download the answer key

JEE Advanced 2021 result will be based on the final answer key. Candidates will not be allowed to raise objections to the final answer key.

The authorities had earlier said that if a question in the exam is found to be incorrect, all candidates will be awarded full marks for that question.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced Answer Key JEE Advanced 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IISER Admission Test (IAT) 2021: All Candidates To Get Full Marks For 1 Question
IISER Admission Test (IAT) 2021: All Candidates To Get Full Marks For 1 Question
DU Releases Second Cut-Off List; Marginal Decline In Marks Requirement
DU Releases Second Cut-Off List; Marginal Decline In Marks Requirement
JEE Advanced Result: IIST Begins Registration For BTech, Dual Degree Admission
JEE Advanced Result: IIST Begins Registration For BTech, Dual Degree Admission
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2021 Today, Check How To Raise Objection
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2021 Today, Check How To Raise Objection
NEET Phase 2 Registration 2021 Ends Today, Answer Key Soon
NEET Phase 2 Registration 2021 Ends Today, Answer Key Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................