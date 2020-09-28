JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020 (Unofficial) Released, Check Here

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2020) was conducted on Sunday, September 27. Several coaching institutions have released unofficial answer keys of JEE Advanced 2020. The answer key contains answers to all the questions asked in Paper 1 and Paper 2, solved by the coaching centre staff, and can be used to calculate probable scores in the IIT admission test. However, an official answer key will be released soon at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2020 Question Papers Released; Here's The Direct Link

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The authorities will consider the official answer key for calculating JEE Advanced scores and therefore, candidates are advised to download it as and when available.

Download unofficial JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020 here

How To Download JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020 (Unofficial) By Various Organisations:

Go to the link mentioned above. On the table, select the coaching centre and paper. Download the unofficial JEE Advanced answer key.

IIT Delhi, conducting body of JEE Advanced 2020, is likely to release the provisional answer key tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will be given the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key and after hearing feedback from students, the final answer key

will be released.

"The provisional answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be displayed on the JEE (Advanced) 2020 online portal. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal, after considering which a final answer key will be displayed on the website, as per the following schedule and the marks will be awarded in accordance with the final answer key," an official statement said.