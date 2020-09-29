  • Home
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020: Response Sheet Available At Jeeadv.ac.in, Details Here

JEE Advanced Official Answer Key: IIT Delhi has published candidates’ response sheets at jeeadv.ac.in. The official JEE Advanced 2020 answer key will be released soon.

Education | Updated: Sep 29, 2020 1:23 pm IST

Image credit: jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key:Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) has activated the link to check JEE Advanced response sheet. Candidates can visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, and check the response sheet. The provisional JEE Advanced answer key 2020 is expected to be released today, September 29. Once released, candidates can download the JEE Advanced answer sheet and calculate their probable scores. After hearing feedback on the provisional JEE Advanced answer key, the final answer key will be released.

"The provisional answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be displayed on the JEE (Advanced) 2020 online portal. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal, after considering which a final answer key will be displayed on the website, as per the following schedule and the marks will be awarded in accordance with the final answer key," an official statement said.

JEE Advanced 2020 Response Sheet

JEE Advanced result will be declared on October 5. According to official information, out of 1,60,831 registered candidates, 96% wrote the IIT admission test held on September 27.

How To Download JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020

Once released, visit jeeadv.ac.in and follow the instructions mentioned below to download the answer key.

  1. Click on the ‘JEE Advanced 2020 answer key’ link.

  2. Enter your login credentials.

  3. Submit and download the answer key.

Previously, IIT Delhi had released JEE Advanced 2020 question papers. Different coaching institutes have already released the unofficial JEE Advanced answer key. Candidates, however, are advised to calculate their scores using the official answer key from jeeadv.ac.in.

