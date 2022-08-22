  • Home
JEE Advanced Admit Card Tomorrow; Check Steps To Download

The candidates will need their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to download the JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 22, 2022 4:04 pm IST

JEE Advanced Admit Card Tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Advanced Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 admit card tomorrow, August 23. The candidates can check and download the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card from the official website– jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates will need their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to download the JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket. The JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be conducted on August 28.

Latest: Click Here to download Free JEE Advanced E-Books and Sample Papers.
Don't Miss: JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The examination will consist of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper one will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The online display of the JEE advanced 2022 provisional answer key is on September 3 and the online declaration of the final answer key is on September 11. The JEE Advanced 2022 result will be declared on September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the admit card link

  • Enter your registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

  • The JEE advanced 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen.

  • Download and take printout of the JEE advanced hall ticket 2022 for future reference.

