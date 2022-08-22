JEE Advanced Admit Card Tomorrow; Check Steps To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced Admit Card Tomorrow

JEE Advanced Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 admit card tomorrow, August 23. The candidates can check and download the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card from the official website– jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates will need their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to download the JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket. The JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be conducted on August 28.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The examination will consist of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper one will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The online display of the JEE advanced 2022 provisional answer key is on September 3 and the online declaration of the final answer key is on September 11. The JEE Advanced 2022 result will be declared on September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download