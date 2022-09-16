  • Home
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result Tomorrow; Official Website, Steps To Check

JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Result: To access and download the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022, candidates will have to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 16, 2022 12:54 pm IST

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result tomorow
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result will be declared tomorrow, September 17. The organising body, IIT Bombay, will host the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022 on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. To access and download the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022, candidates will have to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers. JEE Advanced 2022 AAT was held on September 14.

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with branch preferencesUse Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

The JEE Advanced AAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate architecture programmes (BArch programmes) at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Banaras Hindu University, Kharagpur and Roorkee. Students will have to meet the JEE Advanced AAT cut-off 2022 to be considered eligible for admission to the undergraduate architecture courses in the IITs.

How To Check JEE Advanced AAT Results 2022

  1. Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in
  2. On the official website, click on the designated link -- AAT 2022 result
  3. On the next window, insert JEE Advanced AAT registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers
  4. Submit and access JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result
