JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result Tomorrow; Official Website, Steps To Check

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result tomorow

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result will be declared tomorrow, September 17. The organising body, IIT Bombay, will host the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022 on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. To access and download the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022, candidates will have to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers. JEE Advanced 2022 AAT was held on September 14.

The JEE Advanced AAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate architecture programmes (BArch programmes) at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Banaras Hindu University, Kharagpur and Roorkee. Students will have to meet the JEE Advanced AAT cut-off 2022 to be considered eligible for admission to the undergraduate architecture courses in the IITs.

How To Check JEE Advanced AAT Results 2022