JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result Out; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 result today, September 17.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 17, 2022 5:18 pm IST

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result declared today

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 result today, September 17. The candidates can check the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates are required to log-in with their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers in order to download the JEE Advanced AAT scorecard.

IIT Bombay has conducted the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 examination on September 14. The JEE AAT examination is held for admission to undergraduate architecture programmes (BArch programmes). Shortlisted candidates can apply for admission on the basis of JEE Advanced AAT cut-off 2022. "Qualified candidates can fill their choices for Architecture programmes in IITs on the JoSAA portal from 6 pm on September 17, 2022," reads a statement.

JEE Advanced AAT Results 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in
  2. On the official website, click on the 'AAT 2022 result' link
  3. Enter JEE Advanced AAT registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers
  4. Submit and access JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result.
  5. Download the scorecard PDF for future use.

Direct Link: JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result

