  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Registration Starts; Application Process, Direct Link

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Registration Starts; Application Process, Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2022 AAT: Candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2022 can register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to register for JEE Advanced 2022 AAT is September 12 (5 pm).

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 11, 2022 1:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Result Declared. Direct Link Here
JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Result To Be Announced Today
JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Registration Ends Today; Exam On October 18
JEE Advanced Result Soon; Check Details On AAT 2021
JEE Advanced 2021: Candidates Fear Increase In Competition For IIT Admissions
JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Results Out; Here’s Direct Link
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Registration Starts; Application Process, Direct Link
JEE Advanced 2022 AAT registration starts
New Delhi:

Registration for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2022 (JEE Advanced AAT 2022) has started today, September 11. JEE Advanced AAT is held for admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). The organising body of JEE Advanced AAT 2022 is IIT Bombay. Candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2022 can register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to register for JEE Advanced 2022 AAT is September 12 (5 pm). JEE Advanced AAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, September 14.

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with branch preferencesUse Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

To register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 application, candidates will have to use their JEE Advanced 2022 registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile numbers at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Application Steps

  1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced AAT 2022 -- jeeadv.ac.in
  2. Login at candidate portal using the JEE Advanced 2022 registration number, date of birth, mobile numbers
  3. On the next window, submit required details
  4. Select and submit the preferences of JEE Advanced AAT exam centres 2022
  5. Fill details in the JEE Advanced AAT application form 2022
  6. Submit the JEE Advanced 2022 AAT application form

JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Application Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced AAT
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Result Link At Jeeadv.ac.in; Answer Key, Scorecard, Cut-Off
Live | JEE Advanced Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Result Link At Jeeadv.ac.in; Answer Key, Scorecard, Cut-Off
LNMU: Admit Cards Show Photos Of Prime Minister Modi, Bihar Governor, MS Dhoni; University Orders Probe
LNMU: Admit Cards Show Photos Of Prime Minister Modi, Bihar Governor, MS Dhoni; University Orders Probe
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Meet The Female Toppers
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Meet The Female Toppers
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Out; Pass Percentage Dips To 26.17 Per Cent
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Out; Pass Percentage Dips To 26.17 Per Cent
Classrooms Like Buses, Bottle-Shaped Water Tank: Rajasthan Schools' Facelift Boosts Student Enrolment
Classrooms Like Buses, Bottle-Shaped Water Tank: Rajasthan Schools' Facelift Boosts Student Enrolment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................