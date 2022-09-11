JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Registration Starts; Application Process, Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2022 AAT registration starts

Registration for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2022 (JEE Advanced AAT 2022) has started today, September 11. JEE Advanced AAT is held for admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). The organising body of JEE Advanced AAT 2022 is IIT Bombay. Candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2022 can register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to register for JEE Advanced 2022 AAT is September 12 (5 pm). JEE Advanced AAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, September 14.

To register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 application, candidates will have to use their JEE Advanced 2022 registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile numbers at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Application Steps

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced AAT 2022 -- jeeadv.ac.in Login at candidate portal using the JEE Advanced 2022 registration number, date of birth, mobile numbers On the next window, submit required details Select and submit the preferences of JEE Advanced AAT exam centres 2022 Fill details in the JEE Advanced AAT application form 2022 Submit the JEE Advanced 2022 AAT application form

JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Application Direct Link