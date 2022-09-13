  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Checklist For Candidates

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Checklist For Candidates

JEE Advanced 2022 AAT: No separate admit cards for JEE Advanced AAT 2022 will be issued. Candidates have to use their JEE Advanced admit cards 2022 issued earlier at jeeadv.ac.in for entry to JEE Advanced AAT exam centres.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 13, 2022 5:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced Result: "Offline Classes Challenging But Better Than Online," Says PwD Topper Ojas Maheshwari
JEE Advanced Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Result Link At Jeeadv.ac.in; Answer Key, Scorecard, Cut-Off
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Meet All India Girl Topper Tanishka Kabra
JEE Advanced Result 2022: Cut-Off Marks Dropped For All Categories; Details Here
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Meet The Female Toppers
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Out; Pass Percentage Dips To 26.17 Per Cent
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Checklist For Candidates
JEE Advanced 2022 AAT tomorrow
New Delhi:

The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2022 (JEE Advanced AAT 2022) will be held tomorrow across the country. JEE Advanced AAT, an online computer-based test is held for admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Varanasi, Kharagpur and Roorkee. The JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28 and the results have already been declared.

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with branch preferencesUse Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

Successful candidates of JEE Advanced 2022 could register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022. No separate admit cards for JEE Advanced AAT 2022 will be issued. Candidates have to use their JEE Advanced admit cards 2022 issued earlier at jeeadv.ac.in for entry to JEE Advanced AAT exam centres. The JEE AAT admit cards will mention details of the candidates including names, registration numbers, JEE Advanced AAT exam centres and COVID-19 related exam day guidelines.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are expected to follow some guidelines on the JEE Advanced AAT exam day. The JEE Advanced AAT admit card 2022 also contains a self-declaration form. This self-declaration form will ensure that the candidate appearing JEE Advanced AAT exam is COVID-19 free and has to be submitted before the start of exam.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Results

The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be declared on September 17 according to the schedule on its official website. The exam conducting body will release a single cut off for all the categories of candidates. Students who score above the JEE Advanced AAT cut off will be considered eligible for admission to the BArch programmes in the IITs.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced AAT JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Result Live: Updates On NTA Scorecard, Official Website Link, Key Points
Live | CUET UG 2022 Result Live: Updates On NTA Scorecard, Official Website Link, Key Points
Do Not Charge Fees In Excess Of Approved Structure: Jammu And Kashmir FFRC To Private Schools
Do Not Charge Fees In Excess Of Approved Structure: Jammu And Kashmir FFRC To Private Schools
IIT Bombay Introduces e-Yantra Innovation Challenge; Winners To Get Rs 1 Crore Of Seed Funding
IIT Bombay Introduces e-Yantra Innovation Challenge; Winners To Get Rs 1 Crore Of Seed Funding
TNEA 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
TNEA 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
IIT Mandi, University of Cincinnati Develop Method To Study Internal Structure, Functions Of Living Cells
IIT Mandi, University of Cincinnati Develop Method To Study Internal Structure, Functions Of Living Cells
.......................... Advertisement ..........................