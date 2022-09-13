JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Checklist For Candidates

JEE Advanced 2022 AAT tomorrow

The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2022 (JEE Advanced AAT 2022) will be held tomorrow across the country. JEE Advanced AAT, an online computer-based test is held for admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Varanasi, Kharagpur and Roorkee. The JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28 and the results have already been declared.

Successful candidates of JEE Advanced 2022 could register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022. No separate admit cards for JEE Advanced AAT 2022 will be issued. Candidates have to use their JEE Advanced admit cards 2022 issued earlier at jeeadv.ac.in for entry to JEE Advanced AAT exam centres. The JEE AAT admit cards will mention details of the candidates including names, registration numbers, JEE Advanced AAT exam centres and COVID-19 related exam day guidelines.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are expected to follow some guidelines on the JEE Advanced AAT exam day. The JEE Advanced AAT admit card 2022 also contains a self-declaration form. This self-declaration form will ensure that the candidate appearing JEE Advanced AAT exam is COVID-19 free and has to be submitted before the start of exam.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Results

The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be declared on September 17 according to the schedule on its official website. The exam conducting body will release a single cut off for all the categories of candidates. Students who score above the JEE Advanced AAT cut off will be considered eligible for admission to the BArch programmes in the IITs.