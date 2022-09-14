JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
JEE Advanced AAT 2022: The AAT exam will be held in offline mode in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. Important checklist for candidates
JEE Advanced AAT 2022: The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2022 (JEE Advanced AAT 2022) will be held today, September 14. The exam will be conducted in offline mode in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The paper will have questions on Geometrical Drawing, Imaging, Freehand Drawing, Architectural Awareness, Aesthetic Sensitivity and Three Dimensional Perceptions.
The candidates who will appear in AAT 2022 exam have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly- wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers and to follow a proper social distancing guidelines. The candidates also need to carry admit card, other important documents at the exam centre.
JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Important Checklist For Candidates
- The candidates should follow the COVID-19 guidelines- face masks and hand sanitisers are mandatory at eam centre and they should abide by the social distancing guidelines
- The candidates should reach exam centre half an hour before the exam and should carry admit card
- The candidates should carry important items such as Water in transparent bottle, mask, Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)
- The important documents to carry at the exam centres are- PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport, PwD certificate and scribe related documents
- List of barred items are- all sorts of electronic gadgets which include mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags.