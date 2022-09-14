JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced AAT 2022 will be held today

JEE Advanced AAT 2022: The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2022 (JEE Advanced AAT 2022) will be held today, September 14. The exam will be conducted in offline mode in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The paper will have questions on Geometrical Drawing, Imaging, Freehand Drawing, Architectural Awareness, Aesthetic Sensitivity and Three Dimensional Perceptions.

The candidates who will appear in AAT 2022 exam have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly- wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers and to follow a proper social distancing guidelines. The candidates also need to carry admit card, other important documents at the exam centre.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Important Checklist For Candidates